50 Cent Trolls Floyd Mayweather After Boxer Says He Wants To Fight The Rapper: ‘He Can’t Read’

Floyd Mayweather accepted 50 Cent’s challenge of a fight, and the rapper used it as the perfect opportunity to throw some shade at his longtime nemesis.

50 Cent just trolled Floyd Mayweather and shamelessly promoted his 2020 book all in the same Instagram post! Floyd recently accepted 50’s offer to fight him in the boxing ring, and 50 issued his own response when he caught wind of it. “The fight is off because Floyd can’t read two paragraphs of my New York Times best seller (Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter) on IG Live,” 50 joked.

These two stars have been calling each other out on social media for years, and their feud was reignited at the end of January when 50 challenged Floyd to a fight. “I’d fight Floyd,” 50 said during an interview with V-103’s The Morning Culture. However, he also admitted that the fight wouldn’t be fair by pointing out the size difference between himself and the boxer. “I don’t think I’d make weight, though,” he quipped, referencing how much bigger he is than Floyd.

On Feb. 3, Floyd finally responded to 50’s challenge while laying out his schedule for 2021. “I also heard that 50 Cent would fight me but claims I’m too small,” Floyd said. “If he wants to lace up at the end of the year, we can do an exhibition then. I don’t care about weight class with any of these guys.”

Surprisingly, 50 and Floyd’s relationship actually started out as a friendship. They struck up friendship in 2006, and stayed close until 2012. Although 50 was there for Floyd when he got out of jail that year, the friendship quickly started to unravel. Although both men have different accounts of what started their feud, it all seems to stem from 50’s decision to get into the boxing business while Floyd was in jail. Earlier this year, Floyd claimed that the beef began when he refused to give 50 half of his company, which led to tension.

By the end of 2012, the two had begun dissing each other on social media, which has continued ever since. However, 50 has also said that he’ll always consider Floyd a “friend,” despite the drama between them. Unfortunately, the chances of actually seeing these two get in the ring together are probably pretty slim.