50 Cent Trolls Floyd Mayweather & His Massive Chanel Purse After Heavyweight Flaunts Wealth On IG

50’s at it again. The rapper’s latest trolling victim is Floyd ‘money’ Mayweather, who shared his Chanel purse and millions in a video on Instagram. 50 responded with a hysterical photo of the former pro boxer calling his actions ‘stupid sh-t.’

50 Cent, 44, came for Floyd Mayweather, 42, on Instagram July 9, after the boxing champ shared a video of his jewels, millions and a giant Chanel purse, which he said was gifted to him by the late Karl Lagerfeld. In the video, Mayweather also quote Lil Baby‘s “Drip Too Hard” lyrics: “You can get the biggest Chanel bag in the store if you want it”. And, that’s when 50 saw the opportunity to throw a social media jab at money Mayweather.

The Power producer shared a clearly edited photo of Mayweather holding the Chanel bag, as seen in his original video post. “You can have the biggest Chanel in the store if you want it. I don’t think Lil Baby was talking about this dumb sh-t you bought champ,” 50 captioned the photo. “LOL GET THE F–K OUTTA HERE!”, he continued. And, fellow rapper, Bow Wow even found 50’s post funny, writing “Hahahahahaha”, in the comments.

Mayweather has yet to reply to 50’s Instagram post. However, he’s not one to stay silent when it comes to controversy. Not to mention, the rapper and pro boxer have a tumultuous history of online beef.

At first, the two bonded over their love for money in 2007, and even appeared on the cover of XXL together back in 2011 — the same year they launched a film company together. 50 even walked Mayweather into the ring when the boxer took on Oscar De La Hoya in May 2007. The rapper also accompanied Mayweather to Wrestlemania in 2008.

50 and Mayweather were friends for years, before rumors of a rift between them began to swirl in 2012. Then, a feud between the two seemed evident when 50 teamed up with Mayweather’s rival, Manny Pacquiao, 40, to start a boxing promotion company in September 2012. Soon after, 50 and Mayweather shared their first Twitter disses at one another in November of that year. And, they’ve been known to throw social media jabs at one another ever since. Hence, 50’s latest shot at money Mayweather.