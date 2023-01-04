Diddy’s Twins, 16, Take Selfies & Go Tubing On Yacht Day In St. Barts: Photos

Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Combs soaked in some sun while out for a ride on a yacht in St. Barts on Tuesday, January 3. The twins, 16, both rode on a boat in bikinis and snapped a few selfies during their fun vacation.

Both of the young ladies sat at the bow of the boat, in a small section while vacationing with their dad. The twins both sported matching bikinis. One wore a neon yellow bikini, while the other rocked a blue bathing suit. Besides sunbathing and snapping selfies, the ladies also enjoyed some of the fun ocean activities during the outing, including getting some tubing in.

The amazing vacation isn’t the only present that the teens got for the holidays. Diddy, 53, bought the twins, who celebrated their sweet 16 in December, a pair of matching Range Rovers for their birthday when they turned the legal driving age.

Diddy had the twins with his girlfriend Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in November 2018. They also had a son Christian, 24. Diddy has four children from other relationships, including his newborn daughter Love, who Diana Tran gave birth to in December.

While Diddy welcomed his new daughter with Diana, he has been in a relationship with City Girls rapper Yung Miami for some time, and the pair went Instagram Official on New Year’s Eve with a pair of posts on the “Act Up” rapper’s account. “Idc if we on the run baby long as I’m next to you,” she wrote in the caption with a heart emoji. On New Year’s Day, she shared more photos with Diddy and celebrated the start of 2023. “Another 365 days around the world with you,” she wrote.

After welcoming his new daughter with another woman, the Bad Boy Records founder defended his relationship with the City Girls star. “[Yung Miami] is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop,” he tweeted.

Miami was also with Diddy during the trip to St. Barts. They were seen riding on the yacht together on New Year’s Eve, and they seemed to enjoy the warm weather as they prepared to usher in 2023.