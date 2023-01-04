Diddy’s Twins, 16, Take Selfies & Go Tubing On Yacht Day In St. Barts: Photos

Jessie James and D'Lila Combs both enjoyed some fun in the sun while vacationing in St. Barts over the holidays.

January 4, 2023 4:36PM EST
jessie james combs, d'lila combs
Kim Porter and her children arrive into Gustavia from their massive yacht to head to St Jean Beach. The Diddy family all posed and waved as they arrived into harbor on their dinghy boat. Kim was dressed in a very colorful Moo-Moo Dress. Kim Porter was with sons Quincy and Christian and her twin daughters Lila Star and Jessie James Combs. Pictured: Kim Porter with children Quincy,Christian and twins Lila Star and Jessie James Combs.,Kim Porter with children Quincy Christian twins Lila Star Jessie James Combs. Ref: SPL237026 301210 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Diddy seen enjoying the sun with family while vacationing aboard a luxury yacht in St Barts. 03 Jan 2023 Pictured: Twins Jessie and D'Li. Photo credit: Spread Pictures/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA929981_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Chance Combs with Sisters Jessie James Combs and D'Lila Combs Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - 15 May 2022
Image Credit: Spread Pictures/MEGA

Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Combs soaked in some sun while out for a ride on a yacht in St. Barts on Tuesday, January 3. The twins, 16, both rode on a boat in bikinis and snapped a few selfies during their fun vacation.

D’Lila and Jessie snapped some selfies while seated in the boat. (Spread Pictures/MEGA)

Both of the young ladies sat at the bow of the boat, in a small section while vacationing with their dad. The twins both sported matching bikinis. One wore a neon yellow bikini, while the other rocked a blue bathing suit. Besides sunbathing and snapping selfies, the ladies also enjoyed some of the fun ocean activities during the outing, including getting some tubing in.

The amazing vacation isn’t the only present that the teens got for the holidays. Diddy, 53, bought the twins, who celebrated their sweet 16 in December, a pair of matching Range Rovers for their birthday when they turned the legal driving age.

The twins went for a swim during their sunny vacation. (Spread Pictures/MEGA)

Diddy had the twins with his girlfriend Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in November 2018. They also had a son Christian, 24. Diddy has four children from other relationships, including his newborn daughter Love, who Diana Tran gave birth to in December.

While Diddy welcomed his new daughter with Diana, he has been in a relationship with City Girls rapper Yung Miami for some time, and the pair went Instagram Official on New Year’s Eve with a pair of posts on the “Act Up” rapper’s account. “Idc if we on the run baby long as I’m next to you,” she wrote in the caption with a heart emoji. On New Year’s Day, she shared more photos with Diddy and celebrated the start of 2023. “Another 365 days around the world with you,” she wrote.

After welcoming his new daughter with another woman, the Bad Boy Records founder defended his relationship with the City Girls star. “[Yung Miami] is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop,” he tweeted.

Miami was also with Diddy during the trip to St. Barts. They were seen riding on the yacht together on New Year’s Eve, and they seemed to enjoy the warm weather as they prepared to usher in 2023.

