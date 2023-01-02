Diddy, 53, Celebrates New Year’s Day With Girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, After Going Instagram Official

Diddy, 53, and Yung Miami, 28, celebrated New Year’s together, shortly after they confirmed their romance on social media. The couple enjoyed a sunshine-filled trip to Saint Barts, where they were spotted on Diddy’s luxurious yacht with friends on January 1. The “Bad Boy for Life” rapper wore a white and green cloth polo shirt with a white bucket hat. Miami rocked a pink dress that showcased her sexy curves on the yacht.

Diddy and the City Girls rapper’s relationship was low-key and casual for a while, but they finally made things official on Instagram from their NYE celebration. Both stars included cute photos of the pair dressed to the nines on Diddy’s yacht on the final night of 2022. Miami, who was born Caresha Brownlee, wore a gorgeous green dress, while Diddy dressed in a sparkly black jacket and matching pants.

“Another 365 days around the world with you 🥰 Happy New Year!” Miami wrote in the caption of her post. Miami and Diddy were also joined by some of Diddy’s family members, including his twin daughters, D’Lila Star and Jessie James Comb, for the NYE party.

Diddy had an event-filled end to 2022, with the birth of his seventh child. He welcomed a daughter named Love with Dana Tran, a 28-year-old cyber security specialist. Miami later revealed on her Caresha, Please podcast that she knew Diddy was having a child with another woman. “When you’re dealing with somebody, I think communication is key,” Miami explained. “It wasn’t, like, a surprise.”

Following his surprise baby news, Diddy was forced to address his relationship with Miami on Twitter after users accused him of using her as a side piece. “@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be,” he tweeted. “She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

Diddy and Maimi were first rumored to be involved back in late 2021, when they celebrated the new year together. Diddy announced that the two were an item in June 2022. “I’m single. But I’m dating, I’m just taking my time with life,” he said on Miami’s podcast. “We’re dating. We go have dates. We’re friends.”