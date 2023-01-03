Diddy’s Daughter Chance, 16, Cradles His Newborn Love In Sweet Family Photo

Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ kids have a whole lot of love for their newborn sister! The “Gotta Move On” hitmaker, 53, took to Instagram on Jan. 1 to share some snapshots from his epic New Year’s Eve celebration, and the standout photo (seen here) included all seven of his kids. From left to right stood his sons Justin, 28, Christian “King”, 24, and Quincy, 31, and daughters Chance, 16, and 16-year-old twins D’Lila and Jessie. Chance held her new sister, 2-and-a-half-month-old Love.

“Happy New Year from my family to yours!” Diddy captioned the post, which includes several images from the NYE celebration. “Wishing you nothing but PROSPERITY and ABUNDANCE this year! … LOVE LOVE LOVE!”

Diddy surprised fans in December when he announced he welcomed a new daughter into the world in October. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he wrote on Twitter on Dec. 10. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!” While he did not originally reveal the mother of his seventh child‘s identity, it was eventually reported to be Dana Tran, a 28-year-old cyber security specialist.

Four of Diddy’s kids — Quincy, Christian, and the twins — are the children he shares with his late ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter. Diddy adopted Quincy and Christian early on in his relationship with Kim, who had them in another relationship. The pair welcomed D’Lila and Jessie in 2006. Finally, he has Justin with his ex, Misa Hylton, and Chance with his former stylist, Sarah Chapman.

The proud father posted a picture of Love for the first time on social media on Dec. 27 that showed a close-up of her face as she sat in a car seat. A second snap showed the newborn sleeping as Diddy held her. “Baby Love,” he captioned the adorable snapshots, alongside a heart emoji. In the first photo, Love was bundled up in a white long-sleeve, while in the second, she was pretty in pink in a onesie and a matching pink head bow.

Just before Diddy shared the New Year’s Eve snaps of his children, he also shared photos of his girlfriend, Yung Miami, who he has been with since at least June. The sexy NYE snaps (seen here)— in which the City Girls rapper wore two outfits — marked Diddy’s first time posting her on Instagram.

Back in December, Miami — who was born Caresha Brownlee — admitted on her Caresha, Please podcast that she knew Diddy was expecting a baby with another woman, saying it “wasn’t … a surprise.”

Diddy appeared on the debut episode of her podcast in June and defined the status of their relationship. “We date. We’re dating. We go have dates, and we’re friends. We go to exotic locations, we have great times, we go to strip clubs, church…” he explained. Despite the fact that they’re “dating”, Diddy said they’re both still considered single. Perhaps, the Instagram PDA means they took the next step in their relationship.