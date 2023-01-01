Jennifer Lopez Slays In Plunging Halter Gown For NYE: Photo

When it comes to matters of style, Jennifer Lopez doesn’t leave anything to chance. The stunning Marry Me star, 53, outdid herself once again with the perfect New Year’s Eve gown and she took to Twitter just after midnight on Jan 1 to share the look. In one pic, she posed effortlessly in a halter gown with a red silk plunging top and floor length black skirt. The look was embellished with a jeweled bow at the waist, and newlywed Jennifer delicately held a crystal champagne glass as she leaned against a bar for the snap.

Another pic showed a cupcake inexplicably labeled “2028,” alongside a champagne glass and a gold “Happy New Year” horn. “HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!!” she captioned the pics, which gave off a glamorous Great Gatsby party vibe. The star’s 45.4 million followers were definitely there for the look. “Happy New Year!!! Cant wait for everything you give us in 2023 Queen!” wrote a follower, while another quipped, “JLo is 5 years in the future and still looks hot af.”

Others couldn’t resist nodding to her recent marriage to Ben Affleck, 50. “Happy new year jen!” gushed a fan. “Last year has been especially good to you but i know this year will be even better!! i can’t wait for everything you’ll be giving us this year, i just know it’s gonna be a wild ride! in 2022 you’ve been my compass. for the 21st year. thank you! ily.”

Ben and Jennifer, who previously nixed an engagement in 2004, dropped the country’s collective jaws when they became re-engaged in April, with Ben presenting his lifelong love with a $5 million ring. They subsequently tied the knot in a surprise intimate ceremony in Las Vegas in July, followed by a lavish, star-studded wedding held at Ben’s Georgia estate in August.

So could a Bennifer baby be in the couple’s plans for 2023? “They do not want any new children – they are both past that part in their lives,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in April after their engagement. “JLo’s connection with his kids makes Ben even more certain that this is fate,” the insider added.

Ben has three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while J Lo has twins with ex Marc Anthony.