Jennifer Lopez Performs In Thigh-High Red Boots On NYE With A-Rod Cheering Her On

Jennifer Lopez slayed in her New Year’s Eve performance during NBC’s New Year’s Eve coverage (which notably failed to show the ball drop) wearing thigh-high boots that went on for days, along with a white button down shirt. In response to her epic boots, many fans wondered where her boots ended and her pants began. @_Roggie_Babii_ wrote, “Watching JLo’s performance and my mind couldn’t comprehend her red pants and red over-the-knee boots. I kept seeing them run together. #PantBoots #AreThoseAThing? #HowDidShePutThemOn? 🤣 #NBCNYE.” Another fan, @thatssoclayven, wrote, “@JLo are ur boots connected to ur pants?????? Big debate.” See if you can answer this question yourself by checking out her incredible outfit below!

We reported earlier how JLo’s trainer Gunnar Peterson opened up to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about how she stays so fit at 49. “Look at it this way, if you know her and how she runs her life, she does everything else right,” he told us. “So of course she does the training right. When she’s outside of here she’s not doing the bad things. These are people who are not overeating, overindulging all the time, under-sleeping, under-recovering, not managing their stress levels. They’re doing everything right and long term it pays off and it shows off.”

Meanwhile, 2019 is going to be a big year for JLo — she’s launching her own skincare line. “I will be coming out with a skincare line. I’ve been working on it for a long time because I don’t want to put [just] anything out. It’s going to be something that works. That’s what you can count on when my name is on something,” Refinery29 reported.

We'll keep you posted with all of the latest news about JLo.