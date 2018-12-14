Jennifer Lopez: The 1 Thing She Does To Stay Hot & Ageless At 49 – Her Personal Trainer Speaks

Want to look toned and fit like Jennifer Lopez? Her personal trainer told HL EXCLUSIVELY what she does to keep looking so good at 49.

What does Jennifer Lopez do to look so incredible at 49? She’s got abs you could bounce a quarter off, legs to do die for, clear skin and a curves just as shapely and toned today as they were 20 years ago. So what’s her secret? HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY to Gunnar Peterson, a celebrity personal trainer who has worked with J-Lo over the years. And he says that the one thing that the Second Act star gets right that we should take note of is consistency.

There’s no magic pill or single, amazing diet and it doesn’t sound terribly sexy. But Gunnar – who also works with Khloe Kardashian, Sylvester Stallone and Sofia Vergara – says that J-Lo makes wellbeing a priority and that’s why she looks so good.

“Look at it this way, if you know her and how she runs her life, she does everything else right,” he tells HollywoodLife. “So of course she does the training right. When she’s outside of here she’s not doing the bad things. These are people who are not overeating, overindulging all the time, under-sleeping, under-recovering, not managing their stress levels. They’re doing everything right and long term it pays off and it shows off.”

Gunnar won’t specify a particular move that Jennifer loves. But he does note that our favorite celebs aren’t hustling to stay fit and look good just for the holidays, because training and eating well are hardwired into their daily routine anyway. “When you go to the Khloes, the Kims, the Jennifers, these aren’t people who are training for a month and taking a month off, or really crushing it for three months and then not doing anything for two,” Gunnar says. “That’s not how that works.” He adds, “I’ve been doing this 29 years. When I look over the years of the people I’ve worked with at the top of their field, across the board they work hard and they’re consistent. There’s something very refreshing about that to me because that’s quantifiable… There’s nobody that just, it was a fluke.”

When it comes down to the nuts and bolts of what the Jennifers, Khloes and Kims do, Gunnar says getting enough sleep, staying hydrated and eating food that is “as close to its natural state as possible” are key. A good supplement comes in handy too. (Gunnar likes MitoQ – a free-radical fighting, antioxidant that he’s currently promoting.)

Sadly, Gunnar admits that we’re all going to lose the battle against “Father Time,” but if we make health a priority like J-Lo we’re giving ourselves a fighting chance! He says, “Everything you do inside the gym makes everything you do outside of the gym better.” Noted!