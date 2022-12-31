Olivia Wilde Shops In Paris Solo Before NYE 6 Weeks After Harry Styles Split: Photos

The 'Don't Worry Darling' director looked incredible as she enjoyed some retail therapy in the City of Love ahead of New Year's Eve.

December 31, 2022 11:34AM EST
Image Credit: KCS Presse/MEGA

Olivia Wilde looked every inch the movie star in Paris on Friday, Dec. 30 while spotted out enjoying some retail therapy. The Don’t Worry Darling director rocked a chic grey sweatshirt, a pair of faded denim jeans and a black leather motorcycle jacket as she perused the high-end market. With a leather handbag and a can of Perrier, Olivia looked calm and collected just ahead of New Year’s Eve, even though it was reported Olivia is still “very upset” over her breakup with Harry Styles.

Olivia Wilde shopped in Paris solo in December 2022. (KCS Presse/MEGA)

“Olivia is still very upset, and she thought going on vacation would allow her to decompress,” a source told Us Weekly, referring to Olivia’s recent girls’ trip. Olivia and Harry met on the set of their film Don’t Worry Darling and began dating in December 2020 after Olivia’s split from Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis.

However, Olivia and the “As It Was” singer split in November. And according to a source, neither were fully ready for it. “Harry will not say that they have broken up – just that they are taking a break and putting their relationship on pause,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for a November 23 report.  “No one thinks that they will resume the relationship after his tour, but Harry says that he does not know what the future holds.”

Olivia Wilde rocked a casual ensemble in Paris in Dec. 2022. (KCS Presse/MEGA)

Meanwhile, Olivia recently got candid about the drama surrounding Don’t Worry Darling, saying she was disappointed how her latest film became minimized due to it. With cast firings, an on-set feud, her romance with Harry and even “Spitgate” making headlines for the psychological thriller, the mother of two had to deal with a pretty sizeable shadow cast over the production and herself when it opened last month. In a new interview with Elle, Olivia appeared to take it all in stride, calling the drama “untruths.”

“It is shocking to see so many untruths about yourself traded as fact. This film is trying to ask big questions, but [it’s] ‘Let’s just focus on this sideshow over here,’” she explained.

