Jennifer Lawrence Goes Makeup Free As She Takes Baby Cy, 10 Months, Out: Photo

Actress Jennifer Lawrence is ending the year with some sweet mother-son bonding time! The 32-year-old Hunger Games star was photographed makeup-free while taking her 10-month-old son, Cy, to a Los Angeles park on Tuesday, Dec. 27, where he got to go down a green slide. Jennifer shares Cy with her husband, Cooke Maroney, and is very protective over him, so the rare sighting is a treat for fans.

In fact, she is so determined to let Cy live a private life that she did not confirm his name or gender until seven months after giving birth. She revealed that Cy is named after the American painter Cy Twombly, which is Cooke’s favorite artist, in a cover story interview for Vogue in October. She also explained why she doesn’t like to speak about parenthood often. “It’s so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it’s so different for everybody,” the Oscar winner explained.

“If I say, ‘It was amazing from the start’, some people will think, ‘It wasn’t amazing for me at first’, and feel bad,” she continued. “Fortunately, I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, ‘It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.’ So I felt so prepared to be forgiving.”

Jennifer has been spotted in public a few times with Cy since he was born, but he is usually bundled up and hidden away from the public eye. That makes their end-of-the-year visit to the playground extra special: Cy’s face could be seen (although HollywoodLife has blurred it out to respect his privacy). During the outing, Cy wore colorful polka-dot pants and a beige sherpa jacket with light brown polka-dots. Jennifer finished his ‘fit with black sneakers.

Meanwhile, Jennifer kept it casual in black leggings and a black t-shirt with a cream-colored long-sleeve worn over it. She had her brunette hair thrown up in a messy bun and accessorized with layered necklaces.

The Mother! star prioritized spending time with her son ever since he was born and even took a brief hiatus from the big screen to enjoy her time as a new mom. However, a look at her resume would not allow any sort of break to be visible because she had a drama film, Causeway, come out this year. Plus, she was spotted filming a new movie, No Hard Feelings, on a Long Island beach in September. Jennifer appears to be taking on the role of a working mom quite well!