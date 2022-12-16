Brad Pitt Is Handsome With Slicked Back Hair At ‘Babylon’ Premiere In L.A.: Photos

After a year where Brad Pitt attended events while dressed in every color of the neon rainbow, his outfit for the Dec. 15 premiere of Babylon was a classy throwback. Brad, 58, sported a black suit for the event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. By wearing his white shirt unbuttoned and his hair slicked back. Brad conveyed his trademark cool while bringing a bit of sophistication to the red carpet.

From Oscar-winner Damien Chazelle, Babylon stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva in a period piece that looks to end 2022 on a high note. Describes as an “original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles,” Babylon captures Tinseltown as it makes “the transition from silent films to talkies. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.” The director looked to “capture what that time was really like” about the “unhinged and wild and brilliant people who started the industry,” Cazelle told Deadline at the start of December.

Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a major silent film star, who finds himself waning as the era of sound drives him out of work. Robbie is Nellie LaRoy, an actress who finds success (and excess) in the booming industry. Calva is Manny Torres, a young man who hopes of finding fame in the film industry, only to discover his fate is intertwined with Ms. LaRoy.

Deadline’s first review of the film said that Pitt and Robbie “soar” in the movie. “Robbie is simply sensational here in a go-for-broke performance that really lands. [Jean] Smart is chilling, particularly in her brilliantly played key scene with Pitt, where she delivers the sad truth about his fading career to Jack. Pitt is dead-on perfect here too, and wonderfully natural in an almost melancholic turn here as a star who knows his time is fleeting, a glimpse once upon a time in another Hollywood. Calva is a major find.”

Babylon, hitting theatres on Dec. 23, marks Brad Pitt’s third movie of 2022. He appeared in The Lost City, the Romancing The Stone-esque rom-com adventure starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. SPOILER ALERT – Brad would also star opposite them in Bullet Train, an ensemble action-comedy featuring Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, and Bad Bunny. In a move that matched the bright colors of the film, Brad dressed in vivid outfits at the multiple Bullet Train premieres across the world.