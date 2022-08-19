Brad Pitt Looks Like A Stud In Pink Suit & Double Denim At ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere In South Korea

Brad Pitt has given fans incredible fashion moments throughout the entire promotion of his newest thriller film, Bullet Train, and his ‘fit at the Seoul, South Korea premiere is no different. Brad, 58, lit up the red carpet on Aug. 19 in a hot pink suit that was accessorized with a bright orange shoelace as a belt. It also featured two brown buttons on the jacket to close it, as well as five buttons on each sleeve. He wore a white tee underneath and seemed elated to be there as he smiled and waved with fans.

Earlier in the day, he rocked a slouchy-style suit composed of thin denim-like material by designer Haans Nicholas Mott for his press conference. The suit, which could easily be mistaken as pajamas, featured a raw and distressed hem and orange stitching details throughout. Brad dressed up the look with red Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneakers.

Seoul was not the first location at which Brad rocked a pink ensemble for his Bullet Train press tour, which has taken him around the globe. During a photo call in Berlin, he donned a casual light pink tracksuit. The relaxed look was detailed with a few more colors, including a bright green zipper and yellow trim around the collar. Similar to his South Korean outfit, he wore the suit over a plain white t-shirt. He finished his look with light gray slip-on sneakers.

His outfit for the Bullet Train premiere in Berlin, though, may have been his most show-stopping fashion choice yet. Brad showed up looking cool and confident in a brown skirt and blazer combo, which featured a rugged hem. He added a pop of color to the look with a light purple linen button-down and accessorized with a brown necklace and black shades. He completed the look with black combat boots, which he wore black socks underneath. His shins and knees were on full display, giving fans a rare glimpse of his right shin tattoo and his left calf tattoo.

On the night of the July 19 premiere, Brad displayed his comedic side when he gave reporters a funny, but honest answer as to why he opted for a skirt on the carpet. “The breeze, the breeze,” he told reporters as he smiled his stunning smile.

Brad has certainly opted for comfort during the Bullet Train press tour. When he returned home to Los Angeles for the Aug. 1 premiere of the film, which also stars Joey King, 22, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32, and Brian Tyree Henry, he wore a light green suit made of fleece material. He wore a blue V-neck shirt underneath and added some more color with yellow Adidas that featured dark red stripes. Brad’s cozy ensemble looked as if he could kick off his shoes and head straight for bed once the premiere wrapped up!

The father of six opted for a darker look for the July 20 London premiere, though, and donned a black fleece suit with a gray shirt underneath. The only pop of color on him that night came from the green and orange stitching of his casual shirt. Not that Brad needs any help standing out on the red carpet, but he certainly had heads turning with the chipped tooth he rocked that night! His tooth has since been repaired.