Drew Barrymore Reveals Why She Doesn’t Buy Her Daughters Christmas Presents

Charlie’s Angels star Drew Barrymore, 47, revealed once more, why she opts out of buying Christmas gifts for her daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, during a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I always take them on a trip every Christmas. I don’t get them presents, which I think at their ages they don’t love, but I say, ‘I think we’ll remember the place and the photos and the experience and that’s what I want to give you,'” the TV host said. The beauty then reassured the viewers that she’s not a “cold mom” and still chooses to give her kids presents during other celebrations.

“They get plenty of things throughout the year, so I’m not like some weird, strict, cold mom who’s like, ‘You don’t get any gifts!’ I just feel like a better gift would be a life memory. I’d rather invest it in this,” she added. However, after a few months pass by after the holidays, Drew sometimes questions her decision. “And then somewhere in like, May, I’m like, ‘maybe I should say yes to a doll house or something. It all evens out and it’s fine,” the proud momma joked.

Although some fans may have been shocked to learn this, Drew previously revealed this tradition during a Dec. 2021 episode of her show, The Drew Barrymore Show. “Get ready for this one, my kids, I don’t get them presents,” the actress told her pal Ross Mathews at the time. “I take them on a trip, and they will say, ‘how come we don’t have anything to open?'”, Drew continued.

“And I’ll say, ‘you will open these memories and you will carry them with you for the rest of your life.'” She also revealed that she tells her daughters that they “won’t remember the toy under the tree”, but that she doesn’t believe getting gifts for your kids is wrong either. “But I gotta tell you, there is no wrong,” the 47-year-old clarified. “A lot of people can’t take trips and there’s a million ways to do it and I’m embarrassed that I even mentioned it now.”

Just one day after Drew spoke to ET on Thursday, she took to Instagram to post a video of her trip on the train up to Washington DC. “So I’m about to pull into Wilmington, Delaware on the Amtrak train,” the comedian said in the Dec. 9 clip. “I wonder who I’m going to visit and see and interview…” Of course, many of her fans took to the comments to guess, and many of them were right. “Joe Biden?”, one fan asked, and Drew later shared a photo of herself outside The White House to confirm the news. “Guess who went to Washington? Catch the first joint interview on daytime of @potus and @flotus with me on @thedrewbarrymoreshow on Monday December 19th!”, Drew captioned the post.

Drew shares her two daughters with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman, 44, who she was married to from 2012 to 2016. Prior to Will, the Flower Films founder was married to comedian Tom Green, 51, from 2001 to 2002. And finally, her very first marriage was to bartender Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995. She is currently, single and “dating“, which she revealed on her show on Dec. 2.