Drew Barrymore Reveals She’s Finally Started Dating Again 6 Years After Will Kopelman Divorce

Drew Barrymore, 47, revealed that she’s dating again six years after her divorce from Will Kopelman, 44. Drew dropped the big news on her talk show this week during a chat with Whoopi Goldberg, 67, who has been open about not wanting a longtime partner anymore. “The last time you were here, we both were single. You weren’t dating. Are you dating now?” Drew asked Whoopi, who said she isn’t, as Drew admitted, “I am!”

“Because it had been so many years, I started to get a little worried, like I’m too good at being alone,” the Charlie’s Angels star said. Whoopi pointed out that “being alone is not a bad thing,” and Drew admitted that she “loves” being alone. That sparked Whoopi to give some sound dating advice to Drew.

“Perhaps if you are not knitting it together with other stuff, you could be alone and then not alone,” Whoopi said. “So you could compartmentalize it,” Drew pointed out, as Whoopi explained that a “hit-and-run” dating method is the way to go.

“You [can] say to yourself, ‘Now I really want someone to just be part of this’ Right now, that may not be what you’re looking for, which is probably why you’re doing fine,” The View co-host said. Drew has been single since she was married to Will, with whom she shares daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8.

It’s possible Drew is scouring the dating scene online, since she previously revealed that she’s using dating apps to find her Mr. Right. She made that confession on The Drew Barrymore Show in October and sought advice for her profile photo. Drew has even invited her first husband, Tom Green, and her ex-boyfriend, Justin Long, onto her show in the past.

Meanwhile, in a different 2020 episode of her hit talk show, Drew opened up about the struggles of dating at her age. “I have been exactly in that mentality for the last five years, thinking, ‘I just don’t have the bandwidth, I don’t know if I’m willing to open my — I just, I can’t fit it in!’” she vented.