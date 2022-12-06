Kanye West, 45, & Juliana Nalu, 24, Seemingly Split After 2 Months, As She Declares She’s ‘Single’

Kanye West, 45, appears to have split from Brazilian model Juliana Nalu, 24, amid continued controversy for the rapper. On Monday evening, December 5, a fan took the gorgeous model to task via Instagram for dating Kanye, whom she has been linked to for two months. More specifically, they asked how she could date an anti Semite. “I’m single. Thanks for caring,” she responded. Her newly free status comes just under a week after the embattled star finalized his divorce from The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, 42, after eight years of marriage and four children. The duo shares joint custody of sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3 and daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, with Kanye shelling out 200,000 per month in child support.

And despite Kanye’s new relationship already seeming to be over, it appears his famous ex-wife is supportive of him dating. “Kim is so glad that Kanye is dating again and that he has not tried to win her back after she split with Pete,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY following the SKIMS maven’s split from Pete Davidson, 29, in August. “One of her biggest worries was that Kanye was going to think that her breakup meant that he had a chance to make up with her. Everyone asked her about it. She told them that that would never happen, and she meant it.”

While Ye seems to have moved on and been linked with a number of beautiful women, he does not appear to feel the same, and has repeatedly taken to social media to attack the former SNL comedian. He even took to Instagram to post a fake New York Times front page headline reading “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28″ following Kim’s breakup from the actor.

Amid escalating concern over the “Stronger” rapper’s eye on the White House, antisemitic social media rants, and “White Lives Matter” shirts, a source told us Kim felt “massive” relief to have finalized her split from him. “Kim has been praying that Kanye [West] would finally agree to settle this divorce, it’s been such a struggle with him,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for a November report. “So, of course, this is a massive relief, she’s so ready to step into this new chapter of her life.”