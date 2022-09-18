Candice Swanepoel Sizzles In Striped Bikini Amid Reports She’s ‘Dating’ Kanye West

Candice Swanepoel is clearly living her best life! Just days after it was reported the South African supermodel was in a romance with Kanye West, she was spotted getting some rest and relaxation at Miami Beach on Saturday (September 18). Candice looked to be enjoying the last bits of summer, as she rocked a stunning striped bikini for her sun-soaked outing.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel and the “Famous” rapper were seen getting flirty at the Yeezy GAP sunglass event at New York Fashion Week earlier this week, causing romance rumors. Kanye and Candice, who is featured in advertisements for the YEEZY GAP sunglasses, were reportedly acting quite chummy with each other at the party before hopping in his SUV to go back to his hotel together. Now the pair are allegedly an official couple!

“Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new,” according to a source who spoke to ET. “They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They’ve connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice.”

This comes after Kanye was seen at celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica a week before with a mystery woman! In other Kanye dating news, he was said to have called it quits with Chaney Jones in June. However, the Instagram model denied she split with the father of four. On Kanye’s birthday on June 8, she posted a TikTok video, saying “Happy birthday baby I love youuuuu,” along with a short montage of loving photos of the couple. However, the pair have not been seen together in public since June. All this came after Kanye was hanging out with actress Julia Fox for a hot second at the beginning of 2022.

Meanwhile, Kanye’s ex Kim Kardashian is back on the market after calling off her nine-month romance with Pete Davidson. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Kim is “single and ready to mingle” but she’s not looking to rush into any new relationship. “Love takes time and right now Kim doesn’t have the time to invest in anything serious. So, while she focuses on her billion-dollar empire, including the launching of her new ear pods brand, she is going to have fun. If this includes going on dates, so be it. But she is way too involved with her family and focused on herself right now to give away too much of this to anyone else.”