Kanye West Is All Smiles On Dinner Date With Juliana Nalu After Standing By Anti-Semitic Comments

Kanye West, 45, ignored the controversy regarding his anti-Semitic social media rant, and went out to dinner with Brazilian model Juliana Nalu, 24, on Wednesday night (October 19). The pair were seen hugging before they sat down for dinner with other friends at E Baldi restaurant in Beverly Hills. Ye and Juliana, who matched in all black ensembles, were all smiles while enjoying each other’s company.

After the dinner, Juliana walked out of the restaurant holding beautiful red roses in her hand while also linking arms with Kanye. The Instagram model wore a black crop top with matching pants and had her jacket wrapped around her waist. She donned a short haircut and also wore a gold necklace around her neck. Ye wore a black shirt with dark jeans and knee-high black boots. He also sported his now-famous black 2024 baseball cap.

This was the fifth time Kanye and Juliana went on a public date, after grabbing dinner at celeb hotspot Beauty & Essex in Hollywood, taking in a movie, visiting the Beverly Hills hotel, and dining at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, per TMZ. After their first date, Juliana posted a photo of herself wearing Kanye’s 2024 baseball cap to Instagram, where she has over 500K followers, and she captioned the post, “lemme get my grillz right.”

As we previously reported, Kanye’s taken some serious blowback for the anti-Semitic remarks that he tweeted out to the world on Oct. 8. One of the messages said that Ye wants to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” The Grammy Award winner was slammed by countless celebrities and his Twitter account ended up being locked for violating the platform’s policies. Ye doubled-down on his anti-Semitic remarks in his interview with controversial British television host Piers Morgan that still has to air in full. In a preview for the upcoming two-hour special, Kanye said that he’s “absolutely not” sorry for what he did.

The Yeezy designer is also potentially facing a lawsuit fom George Floyd‘s family, the Black man who was killed by former police officer Derek Chauvin after he knelt on George’s neck in June 2020. They’ve announced that they plan to sue Kanye for the false statements he made about George’s death.