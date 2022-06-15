Jennifer Aniston Just Chopped Her Hair Into A Gorgeous Bob For Summer: Before & After Photos

Jennifer Aniston always looks fabulous no matter what hairstyle she rocks but her latest haircut may just be our favorite. The 53-year-old chopped her hair off and debuted a new, shoulder-length cut in a gorgeous light brown color with blonde highlights which was styled in loose beach waves.

Jen’s longtime hairstylist, Chris McMillan, obviously gave Jen her hair makeover and he posted a stunning photo of her new look with the caption, “nothing better than a fresh summer cut for @jenniferaniston Jen leans into her natural texture by using her @lolavie glossing detangler (a little goes a long way).”

Chris continued, “A good haircut should do the work so you can just wash and wear your hair natural for the summer #summerhair #haircolor by Jonathan Gale and @codysmithhair #makeup by @angelalevinmakeup #dreamteam.”

Jennifer is known for her iconic hairstyle and her look was even coined “The Rachel” based on her character from the hit TV series, Friends. We were shocked to see Jen with this new edgy look which is a total 180 from what she has been rocking these past few months.

Just recently, Jen was on The Ellen Show, when she had her light brown hair down and parted to the side. Her hair was much longer, ending in the middle of her chest, and she had angled layers. Her hair was down in a voluminous blowout and was super shiny and smooth.

We loved seeing Jen’s new hairstyle, especially since we very rarely see her changing up her look. Plus, the new haircut is perfect for summer.