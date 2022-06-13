Jennifer Aniston Denies Ever Eating ‘Famous Salad’ That Went Viral On TikTok

Jennifer Aniston shut down rumors about a salad recipe that went viral on TikTok which she was reported to have enjoyed every day while filming her hit 90s sitcom Friends. The Emmy Award-winner, 53, set the record straight in an interview with Elle about the claims posted to social media in May by Lovely Delites food blogger, Hannah.

“Well, that salad, dare I debunk that? That’s not the salad that I had every day on Friends,” The Morning Show star told the publication. The salad is a fresh take on the classic Cobb salad and includes red onion, cucumber, pistachios, fresh parsley, fresh mint and chickpeas.

Rumors about Aniston’s diet started swirling after a 2010 interview where Courteney Cox said her co-star ate the same salad every day for 10 years while working on the set of Friends. She called it a “doctored up” Cobb. “I feel terrible because it’s literally taken off like crazy, and it looks like a delicious salad, by the way, but that’s not the one that I had on Friends,” she said. “I would never have that much chickpea in a salad, to be honest. Not good for the digestive tract.”

“Let’s see what all the hype is about,” Hannah began while speaking to her followers in the viral video. She showed off a huge bowl of chopped greens. “This recipe is perfect if you’re trying to practice your chopping skills.” After dicing up the entire list of healthy ingredients, she dug into the delectable meal and said, “That’s all that’s to this recipe, it’s really easy. However, I do think it needs dressing but it’s still really good.”