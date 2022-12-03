Hailey Bieber Is Glam In Lowcut Sequin Dress At Miami Art Basel: Photos

Hailey Bieber wore the figure-flattering fashion choice with strappy heels and jewelry as she walked outside in front of cameras.

December 3, 2022 3:38PM EST
*EXCLUSIVE* Miami, FL - Hailey Bieber stuns as she parties the night away with friends during Art Basel weekend in Miami, FL. The model cut a very chic figure in a metallic green dress and strappy heels with a green handbag and accessorized with stacked bracelets and a large chain link necklace. Pictured: Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 3 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: VAEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: VAEM / BACKGRID

Hailey Bieber, 26, was a gorgeous sight to see on Friday night. The model attended an Art Basel party and a dinner in Miami, FL and wore a sleeveless black sequin knee-length dress that had a plunging neckline. She paired it with matching strappy heels and wore a silver necklace and matching bracelet as her long hair was down and parted in the middle.

Hailey Bieber
Hailey outside the art Basel party. (VAEM / BACKGRID)

Hailey also carried a green purse as she walked by onlookers and cameras outside the location of the party. Her natural-looking makeup was on point and she appeared confident as she looked around at others before eventually getting into a vehicle. In addition to paparazzi photos, Hailey shared some of her own Instagram photos from the eventful night as well as videos that showed her posing in a mirror and fixing her hair.

Hailey Bieber
Another epic photo of Hailey. (VAEM / BACKGRID)

“love you Miami,” one of her captions read. “going sleep til Christmas,” she wrote in the other. It didn’t take long for her followers to share comments in response to the posts. “Beautiful,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “UM Wow.” Pal Kylie Jenner, who was also at the event, responded with two comments, including “she’s grown !!! she’s sexy !!!!” and “yesss hailey my sexy little witch.”

In addition to Hailey and Kylie, who wore a black cutout dress to the bash, other celebs in attendance were Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott, who performed alongside 50 Cent, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Serena Williams, and more. Kim wore a flattering black crop top and leather pants with pointy toed heels while Khloe donned a black tank top and camouflaged pants. Serena looked epic in a white dress and matching heels.

When Hailey’s not wowing on solo outings, she’s doing so with her husband Justin Bieber. The lovebirds recently stepped out while holding hands and looked incredible. She wore an off-the-shoulder red sweater dress and black boots with white socks, and he wore a black hoodie, jeans, white sneakers, and a pink knitted cap. They enjoyed dinner at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, CA with friend Kendall Jenner.

