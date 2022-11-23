Hailey Bieber Rocks Cropped Tee & No Pants In Sexy New 26th Birthday Selfie

Hailey Bieber celebrated her 26th birthday in style when she rocked a cropped pink & gray T-shirt with a pair of tiny pink underwear in a sexy new selfie.

By:
November 23, 2022 11:48AM EST
hailey bieber
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Hailey Bieber is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. Hailey just celebrated her 26th birthday on Nov. 22, and she celebrated by posting a selfie wearing a tight crop top and a pair of pink underwear. In the photo, her toned abs were on display while she sat down and showed off her underwear.

Hailey posted the photo to announce the launch of her new birthday collection for her skincare brand, Rhode, and she captioned the slideshow, “Our limited edition Vanilla Cake Peptide Lip Treatment & Birthday Duo is available in 15 minutes! Thank you for the Birthday wishes and love.. hope you love this yummy flavor.”

Hailey’s dark brown-reddish hair was down in a voluminous blowout while she wore a tight pink T-shirt with heather gray short sleeves. The tiny top put her toned abs and tiny waist on display while her low-rise underwear showed off her toned, tanned thighs.

Hailey has been in Japan celebrating her birthday with her friends and her husband, Justin Bieber, and her outfits have been fabulous. One of our favorite looks from her was on her actual birthday when she wore a Dolce & Gabbana Vintage Cami Top that had a sheer lace bralette top and a tight gold sequin bodice.

Hailey tucked her top into a pair of super baggy, denim light-wash Balenciaga Pull Up Pants and threw an oversized, yellow fur Bottega Veneta Coat on top. She tied her look together with a Louis Vuitton Khaki Monogram Mini Lin Canvas Conte De Fees Mushroom Pochette, Balenciaga Cagole Pumps, and a pair of skinny black, oval sunglasses.

