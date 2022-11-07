Hailey Bieber Rocks ‘Vote’ Crop Top For New Levi’s Campaign Ahead Of Midterm Elections: Photos

Hailey Bieber has teamed up with Levi’s to encourage US citizens to vote — specifically the approximately 8 million new teens who are now eligible to vote in the upcoming midterm elections on Nov. 8. The 25-year-old model posed for the denim brand in a red, white, and blue crop top with the word “Vote” written across it in black lettering. She paired it with loose-fitting jeans that were rolled down to bare more skin and she styled her light brown hair in beachy, natural-looking waves. Although she has not shared any of the images on her own social media, the gorgeous photos can be seen below and on Levi’s Instagram page.

“Women’s Rights are high on my list,” she told Levi’s, as shown in the caption of the company’s Oct. 28 Instagram post that featured her. “Your vote for State Attorney General is a powerful way to protect your rights on things like women’s health and free speech.” The slideshow of pics showed Hailey pouting in the above outfit as well as pointing at her shirt.

In a video by Levi’s that is meant to improve voter turnout, Hailey also said she is “voting to change history,” as seen below. She, along with other young activists, then explained how elections work, what’s at stake, and how someone can prepare to vote. The other influential figures that teamed up with Levi’s alongside Hailey include model and daughter of late Hall of Fame NBA player Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant, Native American model Quannah Chasinghorse, skateboarder and actor Nico Hiraga, and ASL Elements founder Jeremy Lee Stone.

“At Levi Strauss & Co., we are committed to driving a culture of civic engagement for our employees, customers and young people in all the communities we serve — whether they vote by mail, vote early in person or go to the polls on Election Day,” Levi’s said in a statement.

The Rhode Skin founder also appeared in a PSA for I am a voter, a nonpartisan, nonprofit group whose main concern is to improve voter turnout, in a video she shared on her own Instagram page. In the video, seen here, Hailey reminded people that “it’s time to make sure you’re registered to vote and start making your voting plan.” She also reminded her followers that while election day falls on Nov. 8, “most Americans can vote earlier than that.” She lastly noted that there are seats in Congress available as well as at the gubernatorial level, plus “thousands of other state and local positions.”

Hailey took her efforts to excite people to vote a step further by involving her skincare company, which shared its own voting PSA with i am a voter on Sept. 20, voter registration day. “rhode futures foundation is committed to investing in and supporting women to help them direct their own futures. there is no single greater act to have your voice heard and direct your own future than to participate in our democracy and vote,” a post to the Rhode Skin Instagram page read. “from abortion access to health care – issues that impact women are on the ballot and it is more important than ever that women have their voices heard and VOTE!” The caption lastly gave a call-to-action to encourage folks to check their registration status and to register to vote.