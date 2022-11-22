Justin Bieber Gushes Over ‘Favorite Human Being’ Hailey On 26th Birthday: ‘You Make Life Magic’

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY (in Japan) TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING,” Justin Bieber posted to Instagram on Monday. Both he and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) are in Japan, where it’s a day ahead – making it Nov. 22, the day Hailey turns 26. In the IG gallery, Hailey and Justin posed among the bamboo, with the model giving the “Sorry” singer a love-filled look in one photo and a deep kiss in another. “YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC,” wrote Justin, who added that he is “OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU, BUM BUM.”

Justin and Hailey marked their fourth wedding anniversary in September. The couple tied the knot in 2018 in a New York City courthouse before celebrating with a more elaborate wedding in South Carolina in 2019. On her anniversary, Hailey remarked that she’s spent these past four years with “the most beautiful human I’ve ever known.” Justin commemorated the day by wishing a happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber .. thanks for making me better in every way.”

This year has been a roller coaster ride for both Justin and Hailey. In March, Hailey was hospitalized for “having stroke like symptoms,” she would explain. Doctors “found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own, and I recovered completely within a few hours.” In June, Justin revealed that half of his face was left paralyzed due to h Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Though Justin recovered to resume performing in August, he ultimately canceled the remaining dates on his Justice tour in September.

“After resting and consulting with my doctors, family, and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me,” he added. “This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio, and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil,” wrote Justin. “After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me, and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

Following this, there was the back and forth between Hailey and Justin’s friend(?) Kanye West over Ye’s “White Lives Matter” fashion show. Despite all this, Justin and Hailey’s love has weathered the storm.