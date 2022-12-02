Julia Louis-Dreyfus Holds Hands With Son Charlie, 25, In Rare Appearance Together At State Dinner

View gallery Image Credit: Sarah Silbiger - Pool via CNP / MEGA

A state dinner is a special occasion for everyone, but Julia Louis-Dreyfus made it even more special by bringing her son Charlie Hall for the occasion on Thursday, December 1. The Veep actress, 61, looked overjoyed to have her son, 25, with her for the evening, and it seemed like Charlie also had a great time bonding with his mom during the special event.

The mother-son duo was seen strolling past a set of doors with both American and French flags, decorating the doorways. Julia stunned in a sleeveless black ballgown. She accessorized with some dangling earrings and a matching bracelet. Charlie looked handsome as he sported a black tuxedo and smiled as he held his mom’s hand for the evening.

Held alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed so many stars to the White House for their first state dinner. After playing a vice president on the hilarious HBO series Veep for seven seasons, Julia was a perfect fit for the occasion. Some of the other major stars who celebrated the special occasion included Stephen Colbert, Jeniffer Garner, Jon Batiste, Chrissy Teigen, and John Legend.

While Julia has entertained audiences as a fictional vice president, the actress has been very outspoken about real-life politics on many occasions! On social media, she’s campaigned for Democratic candidates such as using Twitter to show ways that fans can support Senator Raphael Warnock in his re-election campaign in Georgia, or posting about how she plans to raise money for abortion funds on her Instagram.

Charlie is Julia’s younger son. She and her husband Brad Hall have two boys, with their older son being Henry, 30. Like his mom, Charlie has begun a career in comedy, even making a cameo on Veep. Besides that, he’s had some TV roles, including The Sex Lives of College Girls and Love, Victor. Both sons have been very supportive of their mom, occasionally joining her for red-carpet events.