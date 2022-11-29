Gabby Windey Leaves Vinny Guadagnino Another Flirty Comment & Fans Are Shipping The Possible Romance

The latest entry in the biggest reality-television love connection began innocently on Monday. “If I’m a lot, go find less,” Vinny Guadagnino of Jersey Shore fame wrote on Nov. 28. In the pic, Vinny, 35, stood on the streets of New York City’s SoHo neighborhood while dressed in sweats and white sneakers. While some might take this as typical Vinny boasting, Gabby Windey saw an opportunity to leave the comments section in flame. “A lot of you is never enough,” Gabby, 31, wrote, prompting fans to quickly ship The Bachelor/Bachelorette alum with the Jersey Show star.

“GET IT GABBBBSSSSS,” wrote one fan. “The relationship we didn’t know we needed,” added another. “Gabby, just date him already.” “Go get your man, Gabby!!” “I think we have a situation.” “You go, girl.” “literally what the world needs. Uniting America.” “girl, you better get on that. For real. I think we are all here for it.” “There’s a lot of tension on Instagram, and so many of us are waiting for y’all to just on a date already,” wrote one fan, adding, “Give your fans what they want.”

This flirty tête-à-tête has been going on over numerous posts, with Gabby calling Vinny her “main man” and him referring to her as a “baby mamma.” Gabby, who split from Erich Schwer in mid-November, began flirting with her fellow Dancing With The Stars competitor once she was single. “Stop looking for the one…be the one, and let them all come to you,” Vinny wrote on one of his IG posts, prompting a reply from Gabby: “Omw.”

However, when asked about the potential romance, Gabby kept it coy. “I mean, we’re friends,” she said during the Nov. 18 episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast. “Apparently, both of us just like to kind of stir the pot. Which is, like, funny.” She said that it was “an inside joke that got away,” but fans are clearly done laughing and ready to see them date.

Following the DWTS finale on Nov. 21 – spoiler alert, Gabby didn’t win – reporters asked if she would go on a date if Vinny asked her, point-blank. “Oh my god. Oh, wow, you guys get right to it. Yeah, I would at this point. I could use a pick-me-up,” she said.