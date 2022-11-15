Bachelorette’s Erich Schwer Breaks Silence On Gabby Windey Split After She Confirms Breakup

After Gabby Windey revealed she and Erich Schwer weren't 'in sync,' Erich took to social media to weigh in with his own thoughts on the split.

Erich Schwer & Gabby Windey
THE BACHELORETTE - “1901” – Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s two-shot at love takes flight! A whopping 32 men arrive to the mansion with the hopes of wooing the ladies with their charm, but they’ll soon realize it’s going to take more than dashing good looks and a memorable entrance to win the heart of one of these Bachelorettes. Rachel and Gabby have put their breakups in the rearview and are ready to find their person … even if that means breaking all the rules on night one. A double-the-drama season for the books begins when “The Bachelorette” premieres MONDAY, JULY 11 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
THE BACHELORETTE - “1910B“ – Gabby and Rachel are each down to one man looking for lifelong love, but that doesn’t mean it’s smooth sailing to an engagement for these Bachelorettes. Both women will join Jesse Palmer as they watch the shocking conclusions to their journeys play out live in-studio and for all of America to see. Plus, the new Bachelor makes his debut and a never-before-seen interactive viewing experience rounds out this epic three-hour event on part two of the LIVE season finale of “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images) ERICH, GABBY WINDEY
Erich Schwer, 29, took to Instagram stories on Tuesday, November 15, to react to news that Gabby Windey, 31, said their recent split came because they weren’t “completely in sync” with each other. “A lot of you are reaching out with questions about me and Gabby,” the Bachelorette hunk wrote. “The reality is that we ultimately were not each other’s people — it’s hard when there isn’t one thing to put your finger on. We met in a very unique situation and in a very unique way and I’m grateful we did. I would never take it back.”

Erich Schwer and Gabby Windey
Eric Schwer and Gabby Windey (ABC)

Erich, a real estate analyst from New Jersey, went on to praise his ex. “Gabby is an amazing person and she is doing amazing things,” he wrote. “I will always root for her and I hope she gives them hell in the DWTS finale. I have learned and grown so much this year from experiences and mistakes and I continue to better myself every day. I am hoping to take this time with my family and loved ones and focus on myself. I have been working hard these past few months and I’m excited to share with y’all eventually.”

News that the gorgeous duo had gone their separate ways hit on November 4th, when a report by  E! News confirmed the split. “She felt they weren’t aligned and weren’t on the same page,” the insider said. “Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out but ultimately decided they didn’t have a future.”

During the November 14 episode of Dancing with the Stars, Gabby addressed the breakup. “The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life,” she said. “We weren’t each other’s best match.”

It was apparent, however, that all was not well in the relationship for days before the Nov 4 news. On Oct. 31, Gabby a hinted during an interview with Fox News that they had separated. “Life is just really busy for the both of us right now,” she said, notably no longer wearing her engagement ring. “So I understand their concern but we’re just kind of, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar.”

Gabby and Erich’s short-lived engagement of only two months began on the season finale of The Bachelorette on September 20.

