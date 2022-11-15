Bachelorette’s Erich Schwer Breaks Silence On Gabby Windey Split After She Confirms Breakup

Erich Schwer, 29, took to Instagram stories on Tuesday, November 15, to react to news that Gabby Windey, 31, said their recent split came because they weren’t “completely in sync” with each other. “A lot of you are reaching out with questions about me and Gabby,” the Bachelorette hunk wrote. “The reality is that we ultimately were not each other’s people — it’s hard when there isn’t one thing to put your finger on. We met in a very unique situation and in a very unique way and I’m grateful we did. I would never take it back.”

Erich, a real estate analyst from New Jersey, went on to praise his ex. “Gabby is an amazing person and she is doing amazing things,” he wrote. “I will always root for her and I hope she gives them hell in the DWTS finale. I have learned and grown so much this year from experiences and mistakes and I continue to better myself every day. I am hoping to take this time with my family and loved ones and focus on myself. I have been working hard these past few months and I’m excited to share with y’all eventually.”

News that the gorgeous duo had gone their separate ways hit on November 4th, when a report by E! News confirmed the split. “She felt they weren’t aligned and weren’t on the same page,” the insider said. “Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out but ultimately decided they didn’t have a future.”

During the November 14 episode of Dancing with the Stars, Gabby addressed the breakup. “The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life,” she said. “We weren’t each other’s best match.”

It was apparent, however, that all was not well in the relationship for days before the Nov 4 news. On Oct. 31, Gabby a hinted during an interview with Fox News that they had separated. “Life is just really busy for the both of us right now,” she said, notably no longer wearing her engagement ring. “So I understand their concern but we’re just kind of, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar.”

Gabby and Erich’s short-lived engagement of only two months began on the season finale of The Bachelorette on September 20.