Erich Schwer: 5 Things About Gabby’s Final Guy On ‘The Bachelorette’

It all comes down to this! Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer fell in love with each other on this season of The Bachelorette, and viewers will get to find out how their love story ends during the show’s finale on Sept. 20. After Gabby broke up with Johnny DePhillipo and Jason Alabaster because they weren’t ready to get engaged, Erich was her final suitor left.

However, part one of the show’s finale on Sept. 13 ended with Erich beginning to second guess whether he was ready to pop the question. That left Gabby questioning whether she’d be okay with leaving a show without a ring. Ahead of the finale, learn more about Erich below!

1. Erich works in real estate.

Erich is a real estate analyst. While originally from New Jersey, Erich now works in Los Angeles. His latest position was an Acquisitions Analyst at Rexford Industrial, according to LinkedIn.

2. Erich’s dad passed away this year.

During Gabby’s hometown date with Erich, she met his family, including his father, who was very ill. The footage was filmed during spring 2022, and in July, Erich’s dad sadly passed away. “Thankful for everything you’ve done for me,” Erich wrote on Instagram at the time. “We are gonna miss the hell out of you Big AL. I love you so much dad.”

3. What was Erich Schwer’s Blackface scandal?

In the midst of this season of The Bachelorette airing, a photo surfaced of Erich wearing Blackface in his high school yearbook. He took to Instagram to apologize for the controversial image. “I wholeheartedly apologize for the insensitive photo of me in Blackface from my high school yearbook that has been circulating,” Erich wrote. “What I thought at the time was a representation of my love for Jimi Hendrix was nothing but ignorance. I was naive to the hurtful implications of my actions to the Black community and those closest to me and I will forever regret my offensive and damaging behavior. I am deeply ashamed by my actions and understand that my apology is only the first step in taking accountability.”

5. What happened with Erich’s ex-girlfriend Amanda?

Just days before the finale of The Bachelorette, one of Erich’s exes came forward to share alleged messages from him. The woman claimed that she dated Erich from January until March 2022. Erich left to film The Bachelorette in March, and allegedly sent his ex flowers the day before he left. “I hate to play with your emotions,” the message with the flowers, allegedly from Erich, read. “I just went home for a while and I couldn’t stop thinking about you and I wanted to send you flowers to maybe make you smile.”

The woman claimed that Erich said he was only going on The Bachelorette to “see if there was something else [he] could do with [his] life.” One day before the show premiered, Erich allegedly messaged the ex for the last time. “I am so sorry Amanda, what I did was terrible,” he allegedly wrote. “I don’t expect you to ever forgive me. I just want you to know I think about you all the time and you really deserve the best. I won’t ever forgive myself. I hope you find happiness and everything you deserve.”