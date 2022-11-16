Vinny Guadagnino & Gabby Windey Flirt On Instagram After Her Split With Eric Schwer

'Dancing With The Stars' might be responsible for a reality cross-over romance with Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino which fans noticed on Instagram!

By:
November 16, 2022 6:30PM EST
Gabby Windey 31,, and Vinny Guadagnino seem to be taking a flirty turn since her recent split from Erich Schwer, 29. Gabby, 31, and Vinny, 35, are both competing on the 31st season of Dancing With The Stars — but have seemingly taken their chemistry to Instagram (which fans quickly noticed) — especially when Vinny called her his “baby mamma” while saying “good job.” Her reply back? Calling the Jersey Shore star her “main man.” The two have also been commenting on several of each other’s photos.

Writing alongside a recent photo on Instagram, Vinny offered some romance advice for his followers. “stop looking for the one…be the one, and let them all come to you,” he suggested, prompting a reply from Gabby. “Omw,” she wrote back, which is an acronym for “on way way” — while we aren’t sure if they actually met up, it’s probable they hit it off while working on the show which tapes on the CBS lot.

That wasn’t their only interaction. Just a day prior, Vinny called Gabby — who is  registered ICU nurse — “as basic as a Starbucks on sunset blvd.” She then replied back, “if that’s wrong I don’t wanna be right.” Sounds flirty if you ask us!

Fans quickly took note of their potentially romantic vibe, speculating if the pair were more than friends. “Gabby & Vinny were not the potential future couple we saw coming out of DWTS,” one fan wrote in the comments on a photo that they engaged on.

The interaction comes fresh off Gabby’s split from ex-fiancé Erich, which they announced via FOX News. “We’re just kind of, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar,” she said, sans ring, on Nov. 15. She then doubled down on the break-up news on DWTS. “We weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other in our common goals or just the way we approach life,” she said.

Erich personally addressed the news on Instagram. “It’s hard when there isn’t one thing to put your finger on,…We met in a very unique situation and in a very unique way and I’m grateful we did. I would never take it back,” he said via IG story on Nov. 15. “Gabby is an amazing person and she is doing amazing things. I will always root for her,” he added.

Vinny was competing on DWTS with Val Chmerkovskiy before elimination while Gabby is paired with Koko Iwasaki.

