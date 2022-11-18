Gabby Windey Remains Coy On Vinny Guadagnino Romance Speculation: It’s ‘Hilarious’

Just stirring the pot? After her split from Erich Schwer, 29, The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey, 31, laughed off romance speculation involving her Dancing With The Stars costar Vinny Guadagnino, 35. “I mean, we’re friends,” she said on Friday, November 18 during the Chicks in the Office podcast, via Us Weekly. “Apparently both of us just like to kind of stir the pot. Which is, like, funny.” But, she said, the rumors “did happen out of nowhere.” Gabby and the Jersey Shore star had exchanged some borderline flirtatious remarks via Instagram, and she said it was “hilarious” to see where fan speculation went from there. “All of a sudden … everybody’s blowing up in the comments,” she laughed, adding that she is a “Guido in training.” Gabby’s DWTS partner Val Chmerskovskiy dismissed the whole thing as “an inside joke that got away.”

Gabby took to Instagram on November 15 to share her joy at getting her place in the show’s finale. “I’m filled with so many different emotions – excitement, fear, gratitude, and mourning that this experience will soon end,” she wrote alongside pics and videos from her stunning performance. “Thank you to everyone who has continued to support us and I hope to make you proud next week!!”

Vinny conspicuously took to the comments section with, “Good job baby mamma.” Gabby reacted, “My main man.” If that weren’t enough, Vinny then posted another eyebrow raising caption the same day. “Stop looking for the one…be the one, and let them all come to you,” he wrote alongside a pic looking at the New York City skyline. “OMW,” Gabby replied in the comments section.

All this comes after Gabby admitted that her short engagement to Erich, which began on the finale of The Bachelorette on September 20th, has come to an end. “She felt they weren’t aligned and weren’t on the same page,” a source told E! News for a November 4 report. “Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out but ultimately decided they didn’t have a future.”