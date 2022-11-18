Gabby Windey Remains Coy On Vinny Guadagnino Romance Speculation: It’s ‘Hilarious’

Gabby Windey took the time to address rumors that she and Vinny Guadagnino are getting cozy off the set of 'Dancing With The Stars.'

By:
November 18, 2022 6:16PM EST
Gabby Windey
View gallery
THE BACHELORETTE - “1903” – Gabby and Rachel enter a crucial week of getting to know their men, full of exciting guest appearances2 the largest group date in Bachelorette history and shocking revelations that may have lasting consequences. First up, Rachel and one lucky guy are treated to a day of Hollywood glitz and glamour by TV host Karamo Brown, featuring a big-screen glimpse into each other’s lives set to the music of composer Matt White. Then, Gabby’s one-on-one is crashed by her biggest fan—grandpa John—which begs the question, will her date be able to fit in with the family? Later, the remaining 19 men head to a pristine Pasadena palace for the largest group date in Bachelorette history, and legendary photographer Franco Lacosta helps the ladies envision their futures through his lens. Capping off the evening, the group will head to SoFi Stadium for a night of romance that takes an emotional turn when several men reveal shocking news to Gabby. Finally, after a rollercoaster week, the Bachelorettes make a decision at the rose ceremony that will alter the course of their journeys for the rest of the season; but when not all goes as expected, Gabby and Rachel are left to question everything on an all-new episode of the “The Bachelorette” airing MONDAY, JULY 25 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
THE BACHELORETTE - “1910A” – Part one of the LIVE two night Bachelorette finale event. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
THE BACHELORETTE - “1903” – Gabby and Rachel enter a crucial week of getting to know their men, full of exciting guest appearances2 the largest group date in Bachelorette history and shocking revelations that may have lasting consequences. First up, Rachel and one lucky guy are treated to a day of Hollywood glitz and glamour by TV host Karamo Brown, featuring a big-screen glimpse into each other’s lives set to the music of composer Matt White. Then, Gabby’s one-on-one is crashed by her biggest fan—grandpa John—which begs the question, will her date be able to fit in with the family? Later, the remaining 19 men head to a pristine Pasadena palace for the largest group date in Bachelorette history, and legendary photographer Franco Lacosta helps the ladies envision their futures through his lens. Capping off the evening, the group will head to SoFi Stadium for a night of romance that takes an emotional turn when several men reveal shocking news to Gabby. Finally, after a rollercoaster week, the Bachelorettes make a decision at the rose ceremony that will alter the course of their journeys for the rest of the season; but when not all goes as expected, Gabby and Rachel are left to question everything on an all-new episode of the “The Bachelorette” airing MONDAY, JULY 25 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)GABBY WINDEY, RACHEL RECCHIA
Image Credit: Tammie Arroyo/Shutterstock vinny: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Just stirring the pot? After her split from Erich Schwer, 29, The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey, 31, laughed off romance speculation involving her Dancing With The Stars costar Vinny Guadagnino, 35. “I mean, we’re friends,” she said on Friday, November 18 during the Chicks in the Office podcast, via Us Weekly. “Apparently both of us just like to kind of stir the pot. Which is, like, funny.” But, she said, the rumors “did happen out of nowhere.” Gabby and the Jersey Shore star had exchanged some borderline flirtatious remarks via Instagram, and she said it was “hilarious” to see where fan speculation went from there. “All of a sudden … everybody’s blowing up in the comments,” she laughed, adding that she is a “Guido in training.” Gabby’s DWTS partner Val Chmerskovskiy dismissed the whole thing as “an inside joke that got away.”

Gabby Windey
Gabby Windey (Tammie Arroyo/Shutterstock)

Gabby took to Instagram on November 15 to share her joy at getting her place in the show’s finale. “I’m filled with so many different emotions – excitement, fear, gratitude, and mourning that this experience will soon end,” she wrote alongside pics and videos from her stunning performance. “Thank you to everyone who has continued to support us and I hope to make you proud next week!!”

Vinny conspicuously took to the comments section with, “Good job baby mamma.” Gabby reacted, “My main man.” If that weren’t enough, Vinny then posted another eyebrow raising caption the same day. “Stop looking for the one…be the one, and let them all come to you,” he wrote alongside a pic looking at the New York City skyline. “OMW,” Gabby replied in the comments section.

Vinny Guadagnino
Vinny Guadagnino (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

All this comes after Gabby admitted that her short engagement to Erich, which began on the finale of The Bachelorette on September 20th, has come to an end.  “She felt they weren’t aligned and weren’t on the same page,” a source told E! News for a November 4 report. “Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out but ultimately decided they didn’t have a future.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad