Machine Gun Kelly Appears To Question Whether Man Ever Landed On The Moon In AMAs Speech

One of the most well-known conspiracy theories for the past 50 years has been whether the moon landing was faked, and Machine Gun Kelly appears to think that there’s something to it. The “Emo Girl” singer, 32, made reference to the popular conspiracy while making an analogy as he won the award for Favorite Rock Artist at the American Music Awards on Sunday, November 20.

As MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, accepted the awards, he was thankful to his fans, but also called out rock fans and artists who have written him off. “Thank you to the fans who got me here, and I love you,” he said. “There have been some people in the rock community who have called me a tourist, but they’re wrong. I’m a rocket man.”

As the Tickets to My Downfall singer continued, he turned his attention to space exploration. “We weren’t born on the moon, but we looked at it. We were curious, and then we went there, supposedly,” he said, seemingly showing that he had some doubts. “These last two rock albums were me going to the moon, but I’m not done exploring the universe yet, and I am all genres. I’ll see you on Mars.”

Conspiracies about the moon and Apollo 11 landing have existed for decades, with early theories dating back to the 1976 book We Never Went to the Moon: America’s Thirty Billion Dollar Swindle by Bill Kaysing. There have been a wide variety of theories proposing different motives, including the Space Race against Russia, increased funding for NASA, and the Vietnam War. Despite theories continuing to garner attention for decades, they have been widely discredited.

While it seems that MGK may have spent some time reading up on the theories, he did seem more excited about the next phase of his career after a milestone year in his career. The rocker dropped Mainstream Sellout back in March, and it’s been one of the most popular rock records of the year, even getting nominated for Best Rock Album at the Grammys. The record also sent MGK on a worldwide tour.

Aside from the new album, MGK also got engaged to his girlfriend of two years Megan Fox way back in January. Along with the support for Mainstream Sellout, MGK has been in the midst of planning his wedding to the Transformers actress, 36. A source close to the pair revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that while they were putting planning on the back burner until MGK’s tour wrapped up, they had suggested something more spur of the moment. “They do both joke about running off to Vegas and eloping so that’s always a possibility, no one would be too shocked,” the insider said.