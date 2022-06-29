Machine Gun Kelly Smashes Champagne Glass On His Face & Leaves NYC Party Bloody: Video

He’s never been accused of being the quiet type! Machine Gun Kelly, 32, made quite the scene while performing at a packed NYC party on Tuesday night, June 29. The Mainstream Sellout singer ended up bleeding after smashing a champagne glass on his forehead during the appearance.

Things appeared rowdy inside a celeb-packed afterparty for his Madison Square Garden concert at the chic Catch Steakhouse, which he posted to his Instagram Story on Wednesday morning. Clearly in charge of things, MGK stood about the crowd on a table while donning a sparkling pink sweater that matched his fuchsia locks.

View Related Gallery Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox: The Couple's Best Photos From The Red Carpet & The Real World Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Hulu's 'Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink' documentary premiere, New York, USA - 27 Jun 2022

All of a sudden, the rocker shouted “I don’t give a s***” before smashing the thin glass against his face. Seemingly unfazed by his own outburst, he started singing his song “My Ex’s Best Friend” while members of the crowd passed him tissue for the blood.

Afterwards, MGK emerged from the eatery with blood on his forehead and caked to his fishnet shirt. His fiance Megan Fox walk behind him, looking chic in a wild patchwork coat and skintight pink dress.

The singer’s antics come after the singer, real name Colson Baker, came clean about trying to take his own life in his new Hulu documentary Machine Gun Kelly: Life in Pink.