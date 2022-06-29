Machine Gun Kelly Smashes Champagne Glass On His Face & Leaves NYC Party Bloody: Video

He’s never been accused of being the quiet type! Machine Gun Kelly, 32, made quite the scene while performing at a packed NYC party on Tuesday night, June 29. The Mainstream Sellout singer ended up bleeding after smashing a champagne glass on his forehead during the appearance.
Things appeared rowdy inside a celeb-packed afterparty for his Madison Square Garden concert at the chic Catch Steakhouse, which he posted to his Instagram Story on Wednesday morning. Clearly in charge of things, MGK stood about the crowd on a table while donning a sparkling pink sweater that matched his fuchsia locks.
All of a sudden, the rocker shouted “I don’t give a s***” before smashing the thin glass against his face. Seemingly unfazed by his own outburst, he started singing his song “My Ex’s Best Friend” while members of the crowd passed him tissue for the blood.
Afterwards, MGK emerged from the eatery with blood on his forehead and caked to his fishnet shirt. His fiance Megan Fox walk behind him, looking chic in a wild patchwork coat and skintight pink dress.
The singer’s antics come after the singer, real name Colson Baker, came clean about trying to take his own life in his new Hulu documentary Machine Gun Kelly: Life in Pink.
He explained how in early 2020, he found himself in a deep paranoia while Meghan was away in Bulgaria shooting a film. MGK said that one night he “snapped” and called the Transformers actress with a shotgun at his side.
In the doc, he recalls, “I called Megan. I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me.’ I’m in my room and I’m, like, freaking out on her.” It was then he attempted to end his life. “Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I’m yelling on the phone and like the barrel’s in my mouth,” MGK continued. “And I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan’s like dead silent.” MGK goes on to say the experience lead him to quit drugs for once and all.