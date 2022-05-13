Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Twin In Pink At ‘Good Mourning’ Premiere: Photos

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) just can’t stop getting attention! The engaged couple presided over the premiere of their new movie Good Mourning in regal, matching fashion on May 12 at West Hollywood’s London Hotel. Megan, 35, wore a jaw-dropping pink sparkly gown with a thigh-high slit. She finished the look with platform open-toed heels and gorgeous earrings, while her white manicure, perfect makeup, and long hair finished the old-Hollywood glam look perfectly.

MGK, 32, matched his twin flame‘s energy and look with a compelling hot pink silk suit with a rose pattern and two-tone black and white shoes. The singer also dyed his hair pink for the occasion. The Bad Things singer and his Transformers star fiancée also welcomed co-writer and co-director Mod Sun and co-stars Jenna Boyd, Boo Johnson, GaTa, and Zach Villa onto the carpet for photos.

Good Mourning tells the story of a movie star named London Clash (played by MGK), whose world is turned upside down when he gets a text that sounds like a breakup from the love of his life. Unfortunately, it comes at a bad time as London has a huge, make-or-break career meeting scheduled for that day. Of course, London will ultimately have to decide which is more important — true love or a star-making role in a movie. Megan co-stars in the movie, which will be in theaters and on demand on May 20.

It’s apropos that the couple would continue making movies together, as they met on the set of indie thriller Midnight In The Switchgrass in 2020. They’ve been engaged since January and lighting up red carpets all over Hollywood since, with incidents of crotch grabbing, blood drinking, tongue kissing, and awkward snubbing making headlines. Megan was previously married to Brian Austin Green, and they have three children, Noah, 9 Bodie, 8, and Journey, 5, together. MGK has a 12-year-old daughter, Casie, with ex Emma Cannon.