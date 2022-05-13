Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Twin In Pink At ‘Good Mourning’ Premiere: Photos

Megan Fox and MGK stunned in coordinating pink outfits at the premiere of 'Good Mourning!' It was yet another head-turning appearance for the power couple.

By:
May 13, 2022 1:01AM EDT
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
View gallery
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Machine Gun Kelly (R) and US actress Megan Fox (L) attend the premiere of the movie 'Good Mourning' at The London West Hollywood in West Hollywood, California, USA, 12 May 2022. The movie will be released in US theatres and on-demand 20 May 2022. Premiere of 'Good Mourning' in West Hollywood, USA - 12 May 2022
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - MGK & Megan Fox sneaks away underground after his birthday dinner at Catch LA in West Hollywood. MGK soon heads up to leave from the front solo while Megan stayed in SUV. Pictured: MGK, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 23 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: kamehameha / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) just can’t stop getting attention! The engaged couple presided over the premiere of their new movie Good Mourning in regal, matching fashion on May 12 at West Hollywood’s London Hotel. Megan, 35, wore a jaw-dropping pink sparkly gown with a thigh-high slit. She finished the look with platform open-toed heels and gorgeous earrings, while her white manicure, perfect makeup, and long hair finished the old-Hollywood glam look perfectly.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly in West Hollywood
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrive for the premiere of their film ‘Good Mourning’ at The London Hotel in West Hollywood on May 12, 2022. (CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

MGK, 32, matched his twin flame‘s energy and look with a compelling hot pink silk suit with a rose pattern and two-tone black and white shoes. The singer also dyed his hair pink for the occasion. The Bad Things singer and his Transformers star fiancée also welcomed co-writer and co-director Mod Sun and co-stars Jenna BoydBoo Johnson, GaTa, and Zach Villa onto the carpet for photos.

Good Mourning tells the story of a movie star named London Clash (played by MGK), whose world is turned upside down when he gets a text that sounds like a breakup from the love of his life. Unfortunately, it comes at a bad time as London has a huge, make-or-break career meeting scheduled for that day. Of course, London will ultimately have to decide which is more important — true love or a star-making role in a movie. Megan co-stars in the movie, which will be in theaters and on demand on May 20.

 

Megan Fox at The London Hotel
Megan Fox on the red carpet at The London Hotel on May 12, 2022. (CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

It’s apropos that the couple would continue making movies together, as they met on the set of indie thriller Midnight In The Switchgrass in 2020. They’ve been engaged since January and lighting up red carpets all over Hollywood since, with incidents of crotch grabbing, blood drinking, tongue kissing, and awkward snubbing making headlines. Megan was previously married to Brian Austin Green, and they have three children, Noah, 9 Bodie, 8, and Journey, 5, together. MGK has a 12-year-old daughter, Casie, with ex Emma Cannon.

More From Our Partners

ad