See Pics

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Bond With Her Kids Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, & Journey, 5, At Universal Studios

CelebCandidly / MEGA
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Machine Gun Kelly joins Megan Fox and her children for a fun day at Universal Studios Hollywood **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 11 Mar 2022 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Photo credit: CelebCandidly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA837412_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Machine Gun Kelly joins Megan Fox and her children for a fun day at Universal Studios Hollywood **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 11 Mar 2022 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Photo credit: CelebCandidly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA837412_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery View Gallery 53 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Megan Fox and MGK were spotted at the theme park with her three kids, twinning in black as they hit up some rides!

Machine Gun Kelly, 31, and Megan Fox, 35, were spotted out at Universal Studios! The engaged couple were joined by her three sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, at the popular Los Angeles area theme park on Saturday, March 12. MGK and Megan were seen strolling through a themed area, both twinning in black as they donned what appeared to be a VIP pass to skip ride lines.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen with her three sons at Universal Studios on March 12. (
CelebCandidly / MEGA)

The Transformers actress was on-trend with her athleisure-meets-military outfit consisting of a high-waisted nylon pant with a drawstring, tucked into high white socks and low dunk Nike Jordans in a white and black colorway. She added a skintight black turtleneck bodysuit on top, finishing off the ensemble with a baby blue baseball cap. Megan kept her signature raven hair down and out under the hat, and held onto both a pair of sunglasses in one hand. She protectively held little Journey’s in the other, who appeared to be rocking a Jurassic World hoodie.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at Universal Studios. (CelebCandidly / MEGA

Related Gallery

Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green -- Photos Of The Exes

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor and devoted father Brian Austin Green seen while out enjoying a fun day at the beach with his kids. Pictured: Brian Austin Green BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor and devoted father Brian Austin Green seen while out enjoying a fun day at the beach with his kids. Pictured: Brian Austin Green BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green appears to be skipping the cordial nice guy family outings now that Megan Fox was caught out with Machine Gun Kelly. While Megan and Brian have been living apart for quite some time, it appears that the Machine Gun Kelly relationship with Megan may be too much for him to handle. Brian has been photographed with Megan and the Kids numerous times, especially on the weekends. However, now it seems that Megan will be going solo when it comes to the parenting duties. Megan was seen picking up lunch with the Kids at Erehwon Organic in Calabasas. Pictured: Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 30 MAY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The “Bloody Valentine” singer stayed true to his streetwear style with a black hoodie reading “Mainstream Sellout” and a tie dye t-shirt underneath. The colorful top included some notes of pink that matched his recently dyed bubblegum shade of hair, which has slowly began fading into an ombre shade. MGK, née Colson Baker, added a pair of patterned cargo pant on the bottom, as well as black sneakers that resembled hiking boots.

The couple were casually dressed for the family day out. (Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at Universal Studios. (
CelebCandidly / MEGA)

Noah, who is one of three sons Megan shares with ex Brian Austin Green, showed off his colorful style in a pair of pink lamé pants, a gray printed henley long sleeve and tie dye pink sweatshirt tied around his waist. The 9-year-old channeled his mom with a cat eye shaped pair of sunglasses. Meanwhile, younger brother Bodhi kept his look simple with a black t-shirt, shoes, and charcoal colored sweatpants.

Machine Gun Kelly is also dad to daughter Casie, 12, however, she did not appear to be present for the family outing. The SNL performer is a doting dad to his only child, though, often taking her on solo vacations and one-on-one dinners where they can share precious father-daughter time.