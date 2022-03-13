Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Bond With Her Kids Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, & Journey, 5, At Universal Studios

Megan Fox and MGK were spotted at the theme park with her three kids, twinning in black as they hit up some rides!

Machine Gun Kelly, 31, and Megan Fox, 35, were spotted out at Universal Studios! The engaged couple were joined by her three sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, at the popular Los Angeles area theme park on Saturday, March 12. MGK and Megan were seen strolling through a themed area, both twinning in black as they donned what appeared to be a VIP pass to skip ride lines.

The Transformers actress was on-trend with her athleisure-meets-military outfit consisting of a high-waisted nylon pant with a drawstring, tucked into high white socks and low dunk Nike Jordans in a white and black colorway. She added a skintight black turtleneck bodysuit on top, finishing off the ensemble with a baby blue baseball cap. Megan kept her signature raven hair down and out under the hat, and held onto both a pair of sunglasses in one hand. She protectively held little Journey’s in the other, who appeared to be rocking a Jurassic World hoodie.

The “Bloody Valentine” singer stayed true to his streetwear style with a black hoodie reading “Mainstream Sellout” and a tie dye t-shirt underneath. The colorful top included some notes of pink that matched his recently dyed bubblegum shade of hair, which has slowly began fading into an ombre shade. MGK, née Colson Baker, added a pair of patterned cargo pant on the bottom, as well as black sneakers that resembled hiking boots.

Noah, who is one of three sons Megan shares with ex Brian Austin Green, showed off his colorful style in a pair of pink lamé pants, a gray printed henley long sleeve and tie dye pink sweatshirt tied around his waist. The 9-year-old channeled his mom with a cat eye shaped pair of sunglasses. Meanwhile, younger brother Bodhi kept his look simple with a black t-shirt, shoes, and charcoal colored sweatpants.

Machine Gun Kelly is also dad to daughter Casie, 12, however, she did not appear to be present for the family outing. The SNL performer is a doting dad to his only child, though, often taking her on solo vacations and one-on-one dinners where they can share precious father-daughter time.