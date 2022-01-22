Kanye West Hints He Wants To Collaborate With Nike’s Air Jordan With Cryptic Post

Kanye West shared two new photos, including one with the Michael Jordan jumpman logo and one with a comment from the basketball legend’s son Marcus asking his father to collaborate with him.

Kanye West, 44, teased a possible future collaboration with Nike and Michael Jordan in his latest post! The rapper shared a black and white photo of the popular Air Jordan jumpman logo as well as a screenshot of the former professional basketball player’s son Marcus Jordan expressing interest for him and DJ Khaled to team up with his dad and the sneaker company in the future, on Jan. 21.

“Let’s make THAT convo happen. It’s a new year, new teeth, new stores, new watches, new whips and new convos,” Marcus’ comment read in the pic.

Kanye’s caption for the surprising post only included an emoji of two eyes looking forward, indicating it’s something he may be looking into. It didn’t take long for his fans to respond with questions and excitement about what he might be planning.