Machine Gun Kelly Holds Hands With Rarely Seen Daughter Casie Colson Baker, 13, In Italy: Photo

Machine Gun Kelly, 32, and his daughter, Casie Colson Baker, 13, looked adorable in nearly identical hats while in Italy on Tuesday. The two are rarely spotted out in public together, which makes the Sept. 27 outing all the more special! For the outdoor stroll, MGK rocked an almost monochromatic pink look with an oversized grey t-shirt on top of his hoodie. He opted for complete comfort with a pair of pink cargo pants and rose-hued sneakers. The “Bad Things” singer accessorized his look with a pink fluffy hat, pink sunglasses, and earbuds that draped in front of his body as he held his teen’s hand.

Casie twinned with her pops in an adorable jet black fluffy hat. She also sported a monochromatic look, but hers was entirely black, a darker choice than her dad’s. The girl wore black leggings, a hoodie, and Nike sneakers. She even looked on-trend with a belt bag across her chest, a necklace, and dark sunglasses. Her long black tresses were styled in adorable braids and complete with transparent beads at the ends.

The father and daughter outing comes the same day that MGK (born Colson Baker) revealed that he got a new tattoo via his Instagram Stories. “got a new tattoo. Should I show you here in Milan or tomorrow in Zurich?”, the rapper asked his 9.6 million followers. He is currently on the road for his Mainstream Sellout Tour which was announced back in March.

And although Casie and her dad are not often pictured in public together, she does make frequent appearances on his Instagram account. On July 11, MGK shared a set of adorable photos with his daughter and captioned the post, “‘dump’ is a funny word.” In one of the photos, the singer and Casie wore matching orange bucket hats and covered their eyes. They also were seen holding hands in the second photo while walking backstage at one of his shows. One thing is clear, Casie is a total daddy’s girl!

MGK is currently engaged to actress Megan Fox, 36, who he proposed to in January. He shares his daughter with his ex, Emma Cannon, who he met in his teens prior to achieving massive fame. Megan and MGK have a blended family of five children, as the Jennifer’s Body star shares three kids with her ex husband, Brian Austin Green. Their kids are Bodhi Ransom Green, 8, Journey River Green, 6, and Noah Shannon Green, 10.