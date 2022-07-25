Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates Daughter Casie’s 13th Birthday With Sweet Tribute: ‘Proud Dad’

Machine Gun Kelly, 32, is officially a father to a teenager! His daughter Casie turned 13 on Sunday, July 24 and he shared a sweet tribute on his Instagram Stories. The tribute started off with a photo of Casie wearing a black sweatshirt and black and white sunglasses, with a message from her famous dad that read, “You’re officially a teenager today. Happy birthday my love.”

AWWW happy birthday casie <3 pic.twitter.com/n4HNl1ZAha — beau ☂︎︎ (@love1ychalamet) July 25, 2022

In the second photo, Casie hugged MGK as the rapper held a delicious looking green cake in his hand. The cake had pink icing on top written out in a message that said, “OMG You’re A Teenager.” Alongside the sweet father-daughter image, MGK wrote, “Proud dad.”

The “Bloody Valentine” hitmaker completed his tribute to his only child with a photo of another cake. This yummy cake had the message “Happiest 13th Birthday Casie” written out in red icing. Looks like MGK and Casie indulged on plenty of sweets on her big day!

View Related Gallery Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox: The Couple's Best Photos From The Red Carpet & The Real World Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Hulu's 'Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink' documentary premiere, New York, USA - 27 Jun 2022

She’s grown so much with her dad and EST!! Happy Birthday Casie! We love you! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/yNQ1oJPu0E — 🍅Smiley Toni w/ the Curls is a MAINSTREAM SELLOUT (@HippyHawking) July 25, 2022

MGK (whose real name is Colson Baker) was only 18 years old when his then-girlfriend, Emma Cannon, gave birth to their daughter in 2009. MGK spoke to Rolling Stone about how fatherhood affected him in 2017. “It didn’t change me until she learned to Google,” he said. “I don’t care what anyone else thinks, but I do care what she sees. So I cleaned up my act a little bit. And I’m speaking to a broader audience now. Not everyone grew up stoked on watching Mötley Crüe doing lines off the bar.”

Casie is MGK’s only daughter, but he’ll soon be a step-dad to his fiancée Megan Fox’s three sons. The pair got engaged back in January, and a source close to the famous lovebirds revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they may want a child of their own at some point. “A baby is 100 percent in the plan for Megan and Colson, it’s something they’ve been openly talking about since they first got together,” they said. “They’re letting it happen naturally, they’re not super focused on it.”