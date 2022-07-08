Machine Gun Kelly’s Daughter Casie, 13, Raps Jay-Z Song In Sweet Daddy-Daughter Performance

Like father, like daughter! Machine Gun Kelly shared a heartwarming video of his 13-year-old daughter Casie spitting fire at a party on Thursday, July 7. The rapper-turned-pop-punk star (whose real name is Colson Baker) showed off his “parenting” skills, while passing the microphone to Casie, while they sang along to Jay-Z’s verse in “Crazy In Love” by Beyoncé.

It looked like MGK and Casie were at some sort of party among friends. The Tickets To My Downfall singer performed shirtless in a pair of basketball shorts and a black trucker hat, as he started singing along to Jay’s verse, before handing the mic to his daughter, who rapped along perfectly. He looked like an extra proud dad sharing the wholesome moment with Casie. He’d captioned the clip with just “parenting,” and he’d also added the text “my daughter got next” with an emoji on the video.

Even though MGK has become a superstar on the heels of his pop-punk pivoting records Tickets to My Downfall and Mainstream Sellout, it’s no surprise that he showed plenty of love for Jay, because he started his career as a rapper. He’s also brought in rap icon Lil Wayne to feature on his tracks “drug dealer” and “ay!” from his latest album. Casie also made a surprise appearance on Mainstream Sellout in the spoken “wall of fame (interlude)” with MGK’s pal Pete Davidson.

View Related Gallery Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox: The Couple's Best Photos From The Red Carpet & The Real World Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Hulu's 'Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink' documentary premiere, New York, USA - 27 Jun 2022

Casie is MGK’s only daughter, but he’ll soon be a step-dad to his fiancée Megan Fox’s three sons. The pair got engaged back in January, and a source close to the pair revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that they may want a child of their own at some point. “A baby is 100 percent in the plan for Megan and Colson, it’s something they’ve been openly talking about since they first got together,” they said. “They’re letting it happen naturally, they’re not super focused on it.”