Machine Gun Kelly Is A Doting Dad As He Wraps An Arm Around Daughter Casie, 13, On Day Out

Smoothie break! Machine Gun Kelly and his teenage daughter got a little treat while spending some time together out and about in Malibu.

Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Colson Baker got in some father-daughter bonding time on Sunday (Aug. 1). MGK (aka Colson Baker, 31), and Casie, 13, hit the streets of Malibu, but not without stopping to pick up some refreshments first. The “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer treated his daughter to a smoothie for their trip. For this outing, MGK kept it casual – at least, casual for him – by wearing a t-shirt, multiple necklaces (including a leather choker), white Creeper-style shoes, and black-and-white ‘barbed-wire’ pinstriped pants. Just to add a cherry on top, MGK also outfitted the look with a unicorn ponytail, pulling his shaggy, dyed-blonde hair up in style reminiscent of 90’s-era Chris Jericho.

Casie, compared to her father, was more low-key. She just went with an oversized sweater, a pair of comfy jeans, white kicks, and a strawberry-themed purse. She looked sharp for her trip with her father, including a stop at Sephora and other local shops. All in all, it was a perfect day between this father and daughter duo.

MGK’s LA trip comes after his surprise performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Around 5 pm EST on Day Three (July 31), fans were alerted to a last-minute addition to the already packed lineup: an “intimate” set from MGK at the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions side stage. While opening with “Kiss Kiss,” taken from his No. 1 album Tickets To My Downfall, MGK performed for a crowd 20 times what that small space was allowed for, according to Billboard. Among the many watching was MGK’s girlfriend, Megan Fox. The 35-year-old actress watched as MGK sang “Bloody Valentine,” “Drunk Face,” and a cover of Paramore’s “Misery Business.”

Before the Lollapalooza set, Megan gushed over her new boyfriend in a tell-all interview with Who What Wear. “When I met [MGK], I knew instantly that this is a soul I’ve traveled with before, that this was a soulmate connection, and that there was a purpose here,” she said, before adding that there was a bit of hesitation before she took the plunge with MGK. “There was my logical brain chiming and being like, ‘This will never work for 101 reasons.’” Ultimately, her heart won out. The two have dated and have become close to each other’s kids. In mid-July, MGK joined Megan for a painting class with her and Brian Austin Green’s three kids, Bodhi, 7, Noah, 8, and 4-year-old Journey.