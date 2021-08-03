See Pics

Machine Gun Kelly Is A Doting Dad As He Wraps An Arm Around Daughter Casie, 13, On Day Out

@CelebCandidly / MEGA
Machine Gun Kelly arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - InStyle and Warner Bros. Afterparty, Beverly Hills, USA - 05 Jan 2020
EXCLUSIVE: Machine Gun Kelly was spotted spending some quality time with his daughter Casie by doing some shopping together in Malibu, CA. The two were spotted sipping on some SunLife smoothies after checking out Sephora and a few other local shops. The Rocker and Rapper just came back from doing a surprise performance at Lollapalooza over the weekend in Chicago which was tightly packed and stirred up some Covid concerns. The artist was also accompanied by his famous girlfriend Megan Fox who watched safely from backstage. 02 Aug 2021 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly was spotted spending some quality time with his daughter Casie by doing some shopping together in Malibu, CA. The two were spotted sipping on some SunLife smoothies after checking out Sephora and a few other local shops. The Rocker and Rapper just came back from doing a surprise performance at Lollapalooza over the weekend in Chicago which was tightly packed and stirred up some Covid concerns. The artist was also accompanied by his famous girlfriend Megan Fox who watched safely from backstage. Photo credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA775842_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - Machine Gun Kelly stuns in a red outfit for dinner with his daughter Casie at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly BACKGRID USA 18 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Loved-up Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stroll hand-in-hand while staying at a luxury beachfront hotel in Puerto Rico. The pair, dating for a little over a month, were also spotted intimately chatting over lunch at the Dorado Beach Ritz-Carlton on the island’s north east coast. The couple have returned to the island where they first met in March to continue filming their upcoming movie, "Midnight in the Switchgrass." That first meeting led to a romance which quickly gathered pace and led to Megan’s split from husband Brian Austin Green, 47, with whom she has there children, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. The couple's ocean view private villa has wall-sized floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that open to a private balcony and terrace, and its own infinity plunge pool. Megan, 34, and the 30-year-old American rapper, real name Colson Baker, have not spoken publicly about their relationship. The couple checked into the Dorado Beach, 20 miles from the island’s capital San Juan, on Thursday and have been enjoying some romantic alone time before filming resumes. The hotel is one of the most exclusive resorts in the Caribbean. Following the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 hurricane that all but devastated much of Puerto Rico in September, 2017, Dorado Beach was the first ultra-luxury resort to reopen on the island. Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory. 17 Jul 2020 Pictured: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA689222_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Smoothie break! Machine Gun Kelly and his teenage daughter got a little treat while spending some time together out and about in Malibu.

Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Colson Baker got in some father-daughter bonding time on Sunday (Aug. 1). MGK (aka Colson Baker, 31), and Casie, 13, hit the streets of Malibu, but not without stopping to pick up some refreshments first. The “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer treated his daughter to a smoothie for their trip. For this outing, MGK kept it casual – at least, casual for him – by wearing a t-shirt, multiple necklaces (including a leather choker), white Creeper-style shoes, and black-and-white ‘barbed-wire’ pinstriped pants. Just to add a cherry on top, MGK also outfitted the look with a unicorn ponytail, pulling his shaggy, dyed-blonde hair up in style reminiscent of 90’s-era Chris Jericho.

Machine Gun Kelly with his daughter in Malibu (@CelebCandidly / MEGA)

Casie, compared to her father, was more low-key. She just went with an oversized sweater, a pair of comfy jeans, white kicks, and a strawberry-themed purse. She looked sharp for her trip with her father, including a stop at Sephora and other local shops. All in all, it was a perfect day between this father and daughter duo.

MGK enjoying a smoothie with his teenage daughter. (@CelebCandidly / MEGA)

MGK’s LA trip comes after his surprise performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Around 5 pm EST on Day Three (July 31), fans were alerted to a last-minute addition to the already packed lineup: an “intimate” set from MGK at the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions side stage. While opening with “Kiss Kiss,” taken from his No. 1 album Tickets To My Downfall, MGK performed for a crowd 20 times what that small space was allowed for, according to Billboard. Among the many watching was MGK’s girlfriend, Megan Fox. The 35-year-old actress watched as MGK sang “Bloody Valentine,” “Drunk Face,” and a cover of Paramore’s “Misery Business.”

Before the Lollapalooza set, Megan gushed over her new boyfriend in a tell-all interview with Who What Wear. “When I met [MGK], I knew instantly that this is a soul I’ve traveled with before, that this was a soulmate connection, and that there was a purpose here,” she said, before adding that there was a bit of hesitation before she took the plunge with MGK. “There was my logical brain chiming and being like, ‘This will never work for 101 reasons.’” Ultimately, her heart won out. The two have dated and have become close to each other’s kids. In mid-July, MGK joined Megan for a painting class with her and Brian Austin Green’s three kids,  Bodhi, 7, Noah, 8, and 4-year-old Journey.