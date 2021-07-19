Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Treat Her 3 Kids To A Fun Day Out For Painting Class — Photo

Megan Fox was accompanied by her beau Machine Gun Kelly while treating her three kids — whom she shares with ex Brian Austin Green — to a painting class in L.A.

Megan Fox, 35, was on mom duty on Sunday, July 18 during a fun outing to a painting class with her three children: Bodhi, 7, Noah, 8, and Journey, 4. The Transformers actress was pictured with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, 31, and her three kids, whom she shares with ex Brian Austin Green, at the Color Me Mine painting studio in Los Angeles. Megan was dressed in a gray shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers, while MGK (real name Colson Baker) wore a Rolling Stones t-shirt and red checkered trousers. The couple and Megan’s kids all wore matching white face masks for the family outing.

Megan and Brian, 48, have been co-parenting their kids since their split after nearly 10 years of marriage in early 2020. While Megan and MGK took the kids for a painting day, Brian and new girlfriend Sharna Burgess are enjoying a romantic getaway on Guadalupe Island. The 90210 alum went public with his relationship with the Dancing with the Stars pro in January 2021. Meanwhile, Megan and MGK have been dating for over a year now.

Since going public with their romance, Megan and MGK have enjoyed several outings with her children. In May, the couple stepped out with Megan’s kids for a day of family fun at Universal Studios Hollywood. In photos, the group of five could be seen all wearing protective black face masks while walking around the Los Angeles theme park. Of course, Megan and MGK also enjoy their fair share of date nights without the kids — and they almost always involve the happy couple unapologetically showing off some serious PDA.

MGK evidently gets along great with Megan’s kids, as a source previously explained. “Machine Gun Kelly and Brian Austin Green have spent time a decent amount of time together with the kids,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They have gotten along great. They’re not best friends or anything, but they’re very cordial and respectful of one another.”

“There have been no problems at all,” the source added. “It seems everyone is really starting to get on board and blend their families and the guys have been an integral part of this. There’s no drama whatsoever.”