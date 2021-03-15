Exclusive

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox’s Ex Brian Austin Green Have ‘No Drama’ With Each Other

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Megan Fox & MGK leaves with Avril Lavigne & Mod Sun on a double date at BOA. 05 Mar 2021 Pictured: Megan Fox & MGK. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA737595_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) and girlfriend Megan Fox pack on the PDA as they are spotted leaving dinner with friends Yung Blud (Hasley’s ex-boyfriend) and Ian Dior at Nobu in Malibu. The couple left the restaurant holding hands as they proudly showed their love for one another. MGK was a gentleman as he opened her passenger door. They shared an intimate moment when she said something to him to make him smile. MGK drove his purple Ashton Martin, which was recently stolen and returned a few days later. She wore a face mask whereas he didn’t wear one. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 1 MARCH 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) and girlfriend Megan Fox are seen leaving with a couple of friends after grabbing dinner at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Maschine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 1 MARCH 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
and

Machine Gun Kelly and Brian Austin Green ‘have gotten along great’ while hanging out together with the latter’s kids.

Brian Austin Green, 47, and Megan Fox, 34, are no longer together but it turns out her new boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, 30, has been fitting in nicely when it comes to getting to know their three kids. The rapper has apparently been spending time with the former husband and wife‘s sons, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4, as well as Brian, and the two men have been getting along nicely.

“Machine Gun Kelly and Brian Austin Green have spent time a decent amount of time together with the kids,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They have gotten along great. They’re not best friends or anything, but they’re very cordial and respectful of one another.”
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly cuddle during a previous outing. (BACKGRID)
“There have been no problems at all,” the source added. “It seems everyone is really starting to get on board and blend their families and the guys have been an integral part of this. There’s no drama whatsoever.”
MGK and Brian’s cordial ties come at the same time the former’s romance with Megan seems to be getting more serious. The actress filed for divorce from Brian in Nov. after the exes confirmed their split in May and her relationship with the “Bloody Valentine” creator was on display shortly after. In Oct., a previous source told us that the new couple had met each other’s kids, which also includes MGK’s daughter Casie, 11, and are “very serious” about their romance.
Brian Austin Green
Brian Austin Green poses at a previous event. (Shutterstock)
“It happened within recent months, and it went really great,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, while also adding that Brian has “also met MGK, and he also knew him before they were dating.” It seems one of the reasons MGK and Megan wanted to meet each other’s families is because of their hopes for the future of their life together.
“[They] seem to want to elevate things to the next level at some point,” the source continued. “They don’t do anything without the other these days. They’re that connected.”