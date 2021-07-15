Sharna Burgess Says ‘Loving’ Brian Austin Green ‘Is The Easiest Thing’ In ‘Mushy’ Birthday Tribute

Sharna Burgess paid tribute to her ‘favorite human’ Brian Austin Green for his birthday. Read the sweet message!

Sharna Burgess penned a “mushy” tribute to boyfriend Brian Austin Green for his 48th birthday on July 15. The professional dancer, 36, celebrated her actor beau on Instagram with a snapshot of him in a jacuzzi followed by childhood photos of the star from his mom. While “mushy Instagram posts” aren’t Brian’s thing, Sharna said they are “definitely mine” before gushing that loving him is “the easiest thing I’ve ever done.”

“You are my best friend and my favorite human, it’s hard to imagine before you because this somehow feels like it just always was,” Sharna shared. “I truly never knew it could be like this. That my happiness could find a whole new level. That life and love and all things in between could feel so inexplicably deep and connected and transparent and …. Right.”

Writing that “loving you is the easiest thing I’ve ever done,” the dancer continued: “I’ll celebrate your existence today and all days, In all the ways, always.” She also gushed that he is “cute as hell from birth and you only keep getting better,” adding: “You deserve everything you’ve ever wanted, dreamed of, or needed. I know there is so much exciting stuff ahead for you, and I can’t wait to witness it.”

Sharna ended the tribute with insights into what the duo have planned for Thursday’s festivities: swimming with sharks. The Dancing With the Stars pro shared some IG Stories of the two en route to Guadalupe Island in Mexico to swim with great white sharks, a fear that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum hopes to overcome, as he shared in his girlfriend’s IG Story.

Sharna and Brian went public with their relationship in January, making their Instagram debut with a kissing photo. It came a few months after Brian confirmed that he and longtime wife Megan Fox split at the end of 2019 after 10 years of marriage together. The actor confirmed the news on his podcast in May 2020. “I will always love her,” Brian said. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

The two share children Bodhi, 7, Noah, 8, and Journey, 4, together. Megan has since been dating musician Machine Gun Kelly.