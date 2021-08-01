Megan Fox Beams With Pride As She Watches Machine Gun Kelly’s Show At Lollapalooza – Photos

Megan Fox looked thrilled and amused while mingling with the crowd and watching her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly surprise the Lollapalooza attendees with a music set on stage in Grant Park.

Megan Fox, 35, supported her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, 31, during his awesome surprise show at Lollapalooza in Grant Park in Chicago, IL on Saturday afternoon. The actress was spotted smiling and laughing as she watched his set among the large crowd of music fans, including her beau’s daughter, Casie,12, and posed for playful selfies. She also waved at onlookers as she rocked a brown sleeveless crop top and let her long dark locks hang down during the fun outing.

The beauty accessorized her look with several necklaces and flaunted a pretty makeup look as she proudly enjoyed MGK’s performance. He looked just as stylish as her in a yellow T-shirt over a long-sleeved white top and dark-colored plaid shorts as he ran around the stage and sang some of his biggest hits with a lot of energy. He also rocked black and white Doc Martens boots and at one point, swung onto the stage’s rafters above the crowd.

Before his unexpected performance at the popular music festival, MGK hinted that he may be heading there when he took to his Instagram story to post a photo of himself smiling while outside in front of a plane, just hours before. He tagged Chicago in the pic and captioned it with, “read my lips,” along with a microphone, sealed mouth, and eyes emojis.

Megan and MGK’s latest public appearance comes just over a week after the former made headlines for gushing over their “soulmate connection.” The lovebirds first met while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass in early 2020 and Megan could tell there was something special about the rapper right away. “It was definitely a vehicle – I’ll be honest – for me to meet Colson,” she told Who What Wear about the movie. “I knew he was gonna be in the movie, but the universe was just like, ‘Go do this. There’s something about this experience that’ll be really rewarding for you.’”

They began dating shortly after working on the film and have been inseparable ever since. “When I met [MGK], I knew instantly that this is a soul I’ve travelled with before, that this was a soulmate connection, and that there was a purpose here,” Megan admitted.