See Pics

Megan Fox Beams With Pride As She Watches Machine Gun Kelly’s Show At Lollapalooza – Photos

Megan Fox
Shutterstock
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly take Megan's kids to Color Me Mine in Los Angeles. Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly BACKGRID USA 18 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox leave a romantic dinner date at Avra in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly BACKGRID USA 12 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Las Vegas, NV - Machine Gun Kelly and his girlfriend Megan Fox dress in their best attire leaving the UFC 264 fight between Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 10 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 39 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Megan Fox looked thrilled and amused while mingling with the crowd and watching her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly surprise the Lollapalooza attendees with a music set on stage in Grant Park.

Megan Fox, 35, supported her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, 31, during his awesome surprise show at Lollapalooza in Grant Park in Chicago, IL on Saturday afternoon. The actress was spotted smiling and laughing as she watched his set among the large crowd of music fans, including her beau’s daughter, Casie,12, and posed for playful selfies. She also waved at onlookers as she rocked a brown sleeveless crop top and let her long dark locks hang down during the fun outing.

Megan Fox
Megan Fox watching Machine Gun Kelly at Lollapalooza on July 31. (Shutterstock)

The beauty accessorized her look with several necklaces and flaunted a pretty makeup look as she proudly enjoyed MGK’s performance. He looked just as stylish as her in a yellow T-shirt over a long-sleeved white top and dark-colored plaid shorts as he ran around the stage and sang some of his biggest hits with a lot of energy. He also rocked black and white Doc Martens boots and at one point, swung onto the stage’s rafters above the crowd.

Megan Fox
Megan Fox waves from the Lollapalooza crowd. (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Megan Fox -- PICS

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Megan Fox was seen eloquently balancing hotness with momness while wearing patriotic star spangled jeans in Los Angeles. Megan enjoyed sushi with two of her kids at Sugarfish in LA. Pictured: Megan Fox, Kids BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Before his unexpected performance at the popular music festival, MGK hinted that he may be heading there when he took to his Instagram story to post a photo of himself smiling while outside in front of a plane, just hours before. He tagged Chicago in the pic and captioned it with, “read my lips,” along with a microphone, sealed mouth, and eyes emojis.

Megan and MGK’s latest public appearance comes just over a week after the former made headlines for gushing over their “soulmate connection.” The lovebirds first met while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass in early 2020 and Megan could tell there was something special about the rapper right away. “It was definitely a vehicle – I’ll be honest – for me to meet Colson,” she told Who What Wear about the movie. “I knew he was gonna be in the movie, but the universe was just like, ‘Go do this. There’s something about this experience that’ll be really rewarding for you.’”

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly started dating in early 2020. (BACKGRID)

They began dating shortly after working on the film and have been inseparable ever since. “When I met [MGK], I knew instantly that this is a soul I’ve travelled with before, that this was a soulmate connection, and that there was a purpose here,” Megan admitted.