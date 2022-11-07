Shania Twain Rocks Daisy Dukes, Fishnets, & Platform Heels on Jennifer Hudson’s Show: Photo

The country icon rocked a pink flowery top, as she reached into her bag in a dressing room before she got to 'spend time with' the 'American Idol' alum.

By:
November 7, 2022 2:55PM EST
shania twain
View gallery
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.Pictured: Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Billie Eilish meets with her trainer for an afternoon workout session with a large bruise on her left leg as she enters the gym with an ear-to-ear smile wearing a Fuc-12 beanie.Pictured: Billie EilishBACKGRID USA 28 OCTOBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Socialite Lori Harvey puts on a leggy display in 'daisy dukes' while carrying a fur Louis Vuitton purse as she exits dinner at Catch LA in West Hollywood. Pictured: Lori Harvey BACKGRID USA 21 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Shania Twain looked ready to rock The Jennifer Hudson Show during her appearance on Saturday, November 5. The singer, 57, shared a photo of herself inside her dressing room, rocking an awesome outfit before hitting the show. “So excited to spend time with [Jennifer Hudson]!!” she wrote, with a heart-faced emoji.

The “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” singer rocked a black pair of denim daisy dukes with a fur-lining over a pair of black fishnets. She sported a pink top with balls of fluff that resembled flowers all over it. She completed the whole look with a pair of high-heeled platform boots. For the photo, she was reaching into her bag, which was very different from her bright pink top, with a camouflage design on it.

Jennifer also retweeted the “Any Man of Mine” star’s photo, and it seemed like they were very excited to get to bond on the show together. Shania’s interview with Jennifer, 41, will air on Syndication on Tuesday, November 8. The show will also feature an appearance by Jodie Turner-Smith.

Shania sports a black dress at the 2020 Grammy Awards. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

The fishnets and daisy dukes look isn’t the only gorgeous outfit that Shania has worn on recent occasions. When she announced the premiere of her music video “Waking Up Dreaming” back in September, the songwriter shared a photo of herself topless, wearing a cowboy hat and having a white button-down shirt tied around her waist. When she arrived for the ACMs in August, she sported a black gown, but really popped with matching leopard print boots and a cowboy hat, as she smiled for a photo on the red carpet. She kept the animal-print inspiration going, while wearing a striped white dress, as she accepted the ACM Honor Award.

The country icon was also the subject of the Netflix documentary Not Just A Girl, which was released on the streaming service over the summer. The show revealed many details about Shania’s wife and her feelings in different situations, including her battle with Lyme Disease during a 2002 tour. The singer opened up about so many aspects of her life.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad