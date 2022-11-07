Shania Twain Rocks Daisy Dukes, Fishnets, & Platform Heels on Jennifer Hudson’s Show: Photo

Shania Twain looked ready to rock The Jennifer Hudson Show during her appearance on Saturday, November 5. The singer, 57, shared a photo of herself inside her dressing room, rocking an awesome outfit before hitting the show. “So excited to spend time with [Jennifer Hudson]!!” she wrote, with a heart-faced emoji.

The “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” singer rocked a black pair of denim daisy dukes with a fur-lining over a pair of black fishnets. She sported a pink top with balls of fluff that resembled flowers all over it. She completed the whole look with a pair of high-heeled platform boots. For the photo, she was reaching into her bag, which was very different from her bright pink top, with a camouflage design on it.

Jennifer also retweeted the “Any Man of Mine” star’s photo, and it seemed like they were very excited to get to bond on the show together. Shania’s interview with Jennifer, 41, will air on Syndication on Tuesday, November 8. The show will also feature an appearance by Jodie Turner-Smith.

The fishnets and daisy dukes look isn’t the only gorgeous outfit that Shania has worn on recent occasions. When she announced the premiere of her music video “Waking Up Dreaming” back in September, the songwriter shared a photo of herself topless, wearing a cowboy hat and having a white button-down shirt tied around her waist. When she arrived for the ACMs in August, she sported a black gown, but really popped with matching leopard print boots and a cowboy hat, as she smiled for a photo on the red carpet. She kept the animal-print inspiration going, while wearing a striped white dress, as she accepted the ACM Honor Award.

The country icon was also the subject of the Netflix documentary Not Just A Girl, which was released on the streaming service over the summer. The show revealed many details about Shania’s wife and her feelings in different situations, including her battle with Lyme Disease during a 2002 tour. The singer opened up about so many aspects of her life.