Shania Twain Slays In Animal Print Cowboy Hat & Stiletto Boots At ACM Honors

Shania Twain was the center of attention at the Academy of Country Music Honors on Aug. 24, and she definitely looked the part. The country superstar attended the event at the Ryman Auditorium, where she was one of the evening’s honorees. Shania looked absolutely stunning, rocking a sexy animal print cowboy hat, along with a black, low-cut ballgown. Shania tied the dramatic look together with stiletto animal print heels, black gloves, and sparkling duster earrings.

The country queen wore her hair styled in soft, loose curls as she posed for photographers on the carpet. She brought her A-game when it came to her legendary glam, donning a soft pink gloss and smokey eyes for her beauty look. Then, for the show, she changed into another dramatic dress, this one featuring shoulder cutouts and a high neckline.

Shania was honored alongside Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and the TV show Yellowstone at this year’s ACM Honors. The event, which was hosted by Carly Pearce for the second year in a row, featured performances and appearances from country music stars like Little Big Town, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Wynnona Judd and more. Kelsea Ballerini was on-hand to honor Shania with a performance, as well.

The ACM Honors have not aired on broadcast television since 2017. However, the show is back on a network this year, and will air on FOX on Sept. 13. The broadcast will come two days after the premiere of FOX’s new scripted show, Monarch, on Sept. 11. Monarch stars Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon as a power couple who’ve created a country music dynasty that turns out to be not all that it seems.

Throughout her illustrious career in the country music industry, Shania has won five ACM Awards, including Entertainer of the Year in 2000. Her most recent award was in 2022, when she was honored with the Poet’s Award. The award goes to a “country music songwriter for outstanding and longstanding musical and/or lyrical contributions throughout their career, with special consideration given to a song or songs’ impact on the culture of Country Music.” Shania won her very first ACM Award back in 1996 when she took home New Female Artist of the Year.