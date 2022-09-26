Shania Twain, 57, Poses Topless As She Celebrates New Music Video Release: Photo

Shania Twain promoted the release of her new music video, “Waking Up Dreaming,” in the best way possible. The 57-year-old posed topless while wrapping a button-down shirt around her waist and accessorized with a cowboy hat and colorful boots. Shania’s hair looked gorgeous in the photo as it was down in voluminous waves.

Shania posted the photo with the caption, “One big thing I love about releasing music now versus the 90s is that I get to see your reactions in real time… although that’s a little nerve-racking too! BUT I am really excited to hear your thoughts on Waking Up Dreaming tomorrow, sooooo I’m going to be trying to keep up with you all in the YouTube chat when the video premieres (link in stories)”

In the photo, she was kneeling on one leg while covering up her bare chest with her arms. Tied around her waist was a white button-down shirt and she topped her look off with a cream cowboy hat and knee-high white and pink patterned heeled boots.

Shania looked fabulous in the video which was released on Sept. 23. In the video, she looked like a rockstar when she wore bright pink hair with bright green and yellow lashes. She rocked a sequin yellow and green jumpsuit with a massive cutout on the chest.

Her outfit was completely different than what she usually wears and in an interview with BBC, she revealed the reason behind her look in the video, admitting, “It’s all about escapism. I’m definitely one of those daydreamers – it’s a lot more fun to dream while you’re awake and make up what it is you might want to be. I want to be a rockstar. I want to be Prince, I want to be Cyndi Lauper, I want to be all these fun crazy things that I’ve never done and all these fashion things I’ve never done.”