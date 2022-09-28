Shania Twain Admits Conversation With Oprah Went ‘Sour’ After They Disagreed On 1 Topic

Shania Twain is in the middle of a promo tour for her new music video “Waking Up Dreaming” and she’s spilling the tea along the way! During her recent interview on the Table Manners podcast released on Wednesday, the country music legend, 57, recalled she once had a dinner conversation with Oprah Winfrey that went “sour” when the subject turned to religion.

“I think one of my most memorable dinners was with Oprah Winfrey, she’s such a smart lady” Shania began, saying they ate together at a restaurant, but the date it took place is unclear. “It was great to just sit and have real talks, but as soon as we started talking about religion, it all went sour. So, I said, ‘Let’s stop talking about religion!'” recalled Shania.

“She is quite religious,” the “You’re Still the One” hitmaker continued. “I’m not religious in the sense that I’m dedicated to a religion. I’m much more of a spiritual person. I would say I’m a seeker.”

Shania and Oprah go way back too. The Grammy winner has been interview many times by the TV mogul over the years. They pair even collaborated on the 2011 docuseries Why Not? With Shania Twain, which ran for six episodes on Oprah’s network OWN.

At the time of the dinner, Shania said she was open to discussing the topic of religion more with Oprah. However, the singer had no luck. “It just wasn’t debatable,” she explained on the podcast. “There was no room for debate, and I like to debate. Canadians like to debate everything. So, I’m like, ‘Oh, OK. It’s time to change the subject.'”

In 2015, Oprah got candid about her religious beliefs in an interview with AARP. “For me to live in a world that is not inclusive of other people who are not Christian would be the opposite of Christianity,” she said. “I can’t define ‘God,’ so to be open to the mystical and mystery of God is a natural part of myself. Oprah added, “So people criticize me for not being what they are, and I say, it’s working for me and has worked for me and continues to work for me, in a way that fills me with a sense of peace and contentment about what God means to me.”