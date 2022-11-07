Jennifer Garner Goes Makeup-Free On A Coffee Run In Her Sweats While Out In LA

After spending Sunday making caramel corn on Instagram, Jennifer Garner looked gorgeous without a smidge of makeup while she grabbed coffee in Los Angeles on Nov. 7.

November 7, 2022 7:02PM EST
*EXCLUSIVE* Santa Monica, CA - Actress Jennifer Garner was pictured in sweats while out in Sta. Monica under the rain this morning. When asked about her plans to marry boyfriend John Miller, she just smiled. Pictured: Jennifer Garner BACKGRID USA 7 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: LaStarPixMEDIA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: LaStarPixMEDIA / BACKGRID

The Adam Project actress Jennifer Garner, 50, opted for an all-natural look while grabbing a cup of joe while out on a rainy day in Los Angeles on Monday. The mom-of-three looked cozy, yet chic, in a monochromatic ensemble as she hopped into her car. Her outfit consisted of a navy blue sweatshirt with a yellow smiley face on it, sweatpants in the same color, that also had a red stripe along the sides of them, and black and red running shoes. Jennifer’s brunette tresses were styled straight, brushed casually, and parted down the middle.

Jennifer Garner rocked sweatpants while grabbing coffee in LA on Nov. 7. (LaStarPixMEDIA / BACKGRID)

Some of the star’s accessories included a smartwatch, a hair tie, and a diamond band on her right hand. Jennifer had her hands full with a cup of coffee and a white box, possibly carrying pastries to go with her morning latte. In a video shared by The Daily Mail, the brunette beauty was spotted getting out of a black Range Rover SUV and into her BMW sedan. When asked if she is going to marry her boyfriendJohn Miller, 44, Jennifer just replied by flashing a smile from ear-to-ear, as she shut her vehicle’s door. While she is often spotted out and about with her man, this time, Jenn flew solo.

The morning outing comes one day after Jennifer took to Instagram to share her favorite caramel corn recipe with her fans. “#PretendCookingShow: Caramel Corn. My mom’s friend Helen made caramel corn and sent it to my sisters and me every autumn for years,” the Town & Country cover model captioned the video. She also revealed that her mom’s pal had asked her to keep the tradition going, which is why she continues to make the sweet treat each fall. “Eventually, she passed down her recipe and asked us to keep up the tradition. Well, that little notecard is tucked away in a book somewhere, but this recipe from @kingarthurbaking is pretty darn close,” Jennifer added.

The actress smiled as she got into her BMW on Monday morning. (LaStarPixMEDIA / BACKGRID)

Last month, she appeared on the cover of Town & Country, as mentioned above, and she opened up to the outlet about often being labeled as “nice.” Jennifer is much more than that she shared. “I have no reason not to be nice. My life is lovely,” she said before adding, “I’m not always just nice. I can also be salty, and I can be taciturn, or I can be really serious about what I want to get done.”  The starlet continued, “It’s not that I feel I’m underestimated in that way—I’m not afraid to stand up for myself and say, ‘Just so you know, this isn’t going to fly with me.’ When that happens, I don’t want you to be shocked that I’m a real person.”

About three months ago, Jennifer’s ex, Ben Affleck, 50, married the popstar Jennifer Lopez, 53, in a lavish ceremony in Georgia. Their wedding took place four years after the Gone Girl actor and Jenner Garner officially divorced in 2018. Despite Ben and JLo’s very public relationship, Garner has not publicly commented on his new relationship. During their 13-year-marriage, Garner and Ben welcomed three kids together: Violet, 16, Samuel, 10, and Seraphina Rose, 13.

