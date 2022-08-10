J.Lo & Ben Affleck Reunite Kiss At Lunch With Their Kids After Work Separation: Photos

Reunited and it feels so good! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a romantic moment during a lunch date on Tuesday, August 9. The couple were kissing on the sidewalk in Santa Monica in the new photos, which you can see here, via Page Six. Bennifer were spotted embracing after grabbing an iced coffee from Dunkin (a favorite from Ben’s hometown of Boston), plus some other yummy snacks from the classic coffee and donut chain.

J.Lo, 53, rocked a black long-sleeve top as she wrapped her arms around Ben, 49, and cozied up to kiss him. The Gone Girl star rocked a bright green t-shirt and jeans. As he kissed his wife, he held a large coffee and a bag with some other treats from Dunkin in the other. Besides the Dunkin stop, the pair also headed to a cafe to grab a bite with their kids.

Besides their Dunkin pit stop, the couple were also reportedly accompanied by their kids. Jennifer’s twins Max and Emme, both 14, who she shares with her ex Marc Anthony, as well as Ben’s son Samuel, 10, and daughter Violet, 16, who he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, were with them, according to the outlet.

View Related Gallery Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Timeline: From Engagement To Split, Reunion & Marriage Us Actors Jennifer Lopez (l) and Ben Affleck (r) Watch the Pre-game Ceremony Before the Start of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees 11 October 2003 at Fenway Park in Boston Ma the Best-of-seven Series is Tied 1-1 Usa Baseball Alcs - Oct 2003 Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pay a visit to the Louvre Museum in Paris on July 26, 2022. They held hands while exploring the landmark.

The Los Angeles kiss also marked the couple reuniting after The Town star had to return back to the U.S. after their honeymoon in Paris. The pair tied the knot in an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas on July 17. After getting married, the couple flew over to the City of Light for a vacation with their kids: Max, Emme, Violet, and Ben’s middle daughter Seraphina, 13.

Even though Ben had to return to LA for work during the honeymoon, a source close to the couple revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that the pair were completely understanding about needing to spend time apart to focus on work. “They actually believe that spending time apart from each other makes them stronger and it is perfect because when they are apart, they are making an extreme amount of money. It is a win-win situation,” the insider explained.