Ryan Reynolds Trolls Nick Cannon After He Announces He’s Expecting 12th Baby: ‘We’re Gonna Need A Bigger Bottle’

Nick Cannon announced on Thursday (Nov. 3) that he’s expecting another child with model Alyssa Scott, marking the twelfth child for the Wild ‘N Out creator. Not one to pass up a moment to make a joke – or plug one of his many ventures – Ryan Reynolds retweeted the PEOPLE story, along with the words, “We’re going to need a bigger bottle.” While some might take this as a comment about a baby bottle to feed Cannon’s kids, it’s actually a callback to a joke Nick, 42, made while promoting Ryan’s Aviation Gin.

We’re gonna need a bigger bottle. https://t.co/B5QuwUscCN — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 3, 2022

Ahead of Father’s Day, Ryan, 46, had Nick star in an ad for Aviation, the award-winning spirit. “Ryan Reynolds asked me to help us all celebrate with the mother of all cocktails: the Vasectomy,” said Nick. “Lord knows I need one.” From there, Nick put together the cocktail: He filled a tall glass with ice (“the way children fill our lives with so much joy”); added 1oz of Cranberry Juice (“sweet, just like their little smiles); 3 oz. of tonic (“so bubbly, just like I fell every day I wake up after a long full nights sleep”); a dash of lemon juice; and then 1.5 oz. Aviation gin (“The world’s highest rated gin for the world’s highest rated job.”)

However, Nick poured in most of the bottle, which makes sense considering how many kids he had at the time. After stirring and adding a garnish, Nick was about to enjoy it before Ryan came in to snatch the drink. “I’ll take it from here, Nick. I have three kids,” said Ryan, sipping the drink. “I have eight,” responded Nick, resulting in a spit-take from Ryan.

Nick has added just as many children to his growing list of progenies in the four months since that ad was released. In September, he and Brittany Bell welcomed their third child, a child christened Rise Messiah. Brittany previously gave birth to Nick’s daughter, Powerful Queen, and their son, Golden. This announcement came a week after he and photographer LaNisha Cole welcomed their daughter Onyx.

Along with the news that Alyssa Scott is pregnant with her and Nick’s second child, he has another baby on the way. Abby De La Rosa is pregnant with her and Nick’s third child, having given birth to their twins, Zillion and Zion, in 2021 (the same month that Alyssa gave birth to her and Nick’s son, Zen, who sadly passed away in December 2021 due to a brain tumor.)