Nick Cannon’s Baby Mamas, Including Bre Tiesi & Abby De La Rosa, Wish Him A Happy 42nd Birthday

Bre Tiesi and Abby De La Rosa shared loving messages to the father of their babies, Nick Cannon, along with adorable photos and video of their children, on Oct. 8.

October 9, 2022
Two of Nick Cannon‘s baby mamas gave him a special birthday shoutout on social media! The actor, who turned 42 on Oct. 8, is the father of 10 children and has another on the way, and gratitude was shown from both Bre Tiesi, who’s the mother of his newborn Legendary, and Abby De La Rosa, who’s pregnant with his 11th child and is the mother of his one-year-old twins Zillion and Zion, on the special occasion. The ladies both posed loving messages attached to a photo and a video clip of their kids on social media.

“I know you hate your birthday, BUT ledge and I are going to celebrate you every year forever,” model Bre wrote alongside adorable photos of her and Nick with their son. “Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul we know. Thank you for the best thing that’s ever happened to me. we love you. Cheers to a lifetime of love and memories I got you for life.”

Abby shared a sweet post that included a video of her and Nick’s twins walking. “Wake that a** up y’all and go wish Nick Cannon a happy birthday,” she wrote in the caption. “We are so beyond grateful for you and all that you do! Cheers to another fun-filled year!”

In addition to Nick’s baby mamas’ birthday messages for him, the Love Don’t Cost a Thing star, who’s also the father of 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, Golden, 5, Powerful, 1, newborn Onyx, and the late Zen, who sadly passed away last year when he was five-months-old, took to his own Instagram page to share various posts, including a photo of a kite that had a photo of him and his twins Zion and Zillion on it. It was gifted by Abby.

“One of the coolest birthday gifts I have ever received!! Anybody who knows me knows one of my favorite and most therapeutic pastimes is flying kites, especially with my children! It’s so blissful and it’s one of the most potent and first memories I have of my own father spending quality time with me as a child,” he wrote in the caption for the post featuring the gift.

“So simple yet so magical! Proves possibilities to be endless in a child’s eyes to witness putting something high in the sky and making it fly!” he continued. “God working through the wind with his glorious omniscient energy!! Thank you Zion and Zillion and @hiabbydelarosafor such a wonderful and thoughtful gift!! I love y’all!”

Nick’s birthday comes after he made headlines for confirming that he’s expecting his 11th child, who Abby is carrying. Abby shared photos of her baby bump for the first time back in the summer and has continued doing so. Their baby is reportedly due by the end of 2022.

